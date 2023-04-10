‘Meet Your Local Farmer’ gives consumers glimpse into WI ag

Calumet County Farm Bureau

Calumet County farmers invite the public to get a firsthand look at where food comes from during the annual ‘Meet Your Local Farmer’ event Saturday, April 22.

At a time when families are more curious than ever about how their food is raised and grown, the Calumet County Farm Bureau is partnering with local farmers to host five open houses throughout the day. Guests can visit as many of the stops as they choose; and tour the operations at their own pace during this free, family-friendly event that supports local agriculture.

The event begins at 10 a.m., and visitors are welcome any time until 3 p.m. Visitors can stop all of the facilities, or just one at their own pace. The following participants are volunteering their time and facilities for this experience:

Kesler Family Farm, N6447 Hwy 55, Hilbert

A multi-generational and multi-species family operation, Kesler Family Farm specializes in beef cattle, hogs, and chickens. Their gardens are known for delicious produce including rhubarb and asparagus. The Kesler family will have a petting zoo and can answer questions about how they raise their livestock and grow crops. Enjoy learning how this family raises the next generation.

Midlakes Custom Services, LLC, N6171 Elm Rd, Hilbert

Established in 2003, Midlakes is a Custom Operator whose main focus is forage harvesting for dairy farms in Calumet and Manitowoc counties. Stop in, tour their shop and put yourself in the seat of the equipment to see what it feels like, from a birds-eye-view to harvest crops.

LaClare Family Creamery, W2994 Cty Rd. HH, Malone

Wisconsin is America’s Dairyland, but many do not know the Badger State ranks the highest in the nation for dairy goat herds. LaClare Family Creamery is a goat farm, shoppe/cafe, garden center, and creamery that features goat and cow milk cheeses made on-site. Tour the visitor’s center and learn how their award-winning cheeses are made! Try the cheeses featured in the cafe and bring some home to share. Enjoy their Garden Center and learn about what you can plant in your yard to attract Wisconsin’s Pollinators.

Breeze Dairy Group, W2651 Kiel Rd, Malone

Established in 2003, Breeze Dairy Group was started by five Wisconsin farming families. 3,200 cows call Lake Breeze Dairy home. The cows are milked in a double-44 parallel parlor and there are 35 employees dedicated to caring for the cows on the farm. Stop in to take a bus tour and learn more about their modern dairy farm.

Ledgeview Farms, W3351 Schumacher Rd, Malone

Established in 2008, Ledgeview Farms is a hydroponic greenhouse that produces tomatoes and English cucumbers. The greenhouse that grows delicious, healthy produce in water is operated by the Deborah and Leonard Opsteen Family. Visit to experience the wonder of a third of an acre filled with over 2,800 ten-foot-high tomato and cucumber plants.