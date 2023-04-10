Marathon and Grant County teams advance to national 4-H Quiz Bowl and Skillathon contests

Teens from Marathon County will represent Wisconsin when they compete at the National 4-H Quiz Bowl at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, KY in November. Team members include Alison Leonard, Alexa Leonard, Madison Heise, Mason Heise, and Kyla Heise.

Grant County youth will join them to compete at the National 4-H Skillathon Contest. Members include Cameron Patterson, Luke Patterson, Libby Vogt, and Michael Edgington.

Youth from across the state competed for national honors during the Wisconsin 4-H Quiz Bowl and Skillathon contests held March 25th at the University of Wisconsin Madison Animal Sciences Building. Livestock Quiz Bowl is a competition where questions are about beef, sheep, swine and meat goat topics.

Winner of the Junior Quiz Bowl division (under 14 years old) was Sheboygan County. Team members are Audrey Gartman, Olivia Kohlman, Leo Gartman, Ellie Seifert, and Cora Cowhig. The top team of the Mixed division (one youth from each age division) hailed from Jackson County, Morgan Lindow, Amara Streff, Morgan Berg, Brenna Thorson, Julia Brown.