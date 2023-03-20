Women in Ag program returns to WI Farm Discovery Center

Wisconsin State Farmer

This year's Eastern Wisconsin's Extension Women in Agriculture Program returns in person at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center near Manitowoc. The $13 million attraction is a state-of-the-art, interactive discovery center that focuses on the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture within a framework of sustainable and responsible farming practices.

The program, titled "VITAL-Valuably Informed Thriving Agriculture Leader" recognizes women's vital role on the farm or in agriculture business. The VITAL event is scheduled for Wed., April 5, from 10:30 am (10 am registration) to 3:00 pm. The goals for the day are to provide women support in management and financial decision-making, to help connect with agricultural resources, and to create support networks.

With ever-increasing markets and tightening of margins, GreenStone Farm Credit Services Traditional Loaning Services Officers Toni Sorenson and Amanda Kroll will discuss "The 3 High I's: Inflation, Inputs, and Interest Rates". Extension Manitowoc County Agricultural Educator Angie Ulness will share resources and tips for managing "Cows in Transition."

The afternoon program will focus on entrepreneurship. Extension Farm Management Specialist will share "Explore Value-Added Ventures for Long-Term Sustainability" and lead a panel discussion featuring farm women with diversified income streams. Amanda Knoener of Kress-Hill Sunflower Farm, Shelly Mayer of Mayer Beef and Folk Song Farm, and Tammy and Brianna Fritsch of Two Guernsey Girls Creamery will share their story on how they chose their area of entrepreneurship and added a valuable product to their farm.

The registration fee is $30 per person before March 29 and increases to $35 per person up until the event day. Registration includes meal, breaks, and materials for the meeting. Register by contacting Extension Manitowoc County at 920-683-4183 or visiting online http://go.wisc.edu/983e70. For more information, contact Extension Dairy Educator Angie Ulness at 920-683-4511 or angie.ulness@wisc.edu; Regional Dairy Educator Tina Kohlman at 920-929-3180 or tina.kohlman@wisc.edu; or Regional Educator Aerica Bjurstrom at 920-388-7138 or aerica.bjurstrom@wisc.edu.

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is located south of Manitowoc at 7001 Gass Lake Rd., northwest of the I-43 and County C intersection.