Tuition reimbursement available for WI Meat Processing School

DATCP

Wisconsin residents attending the Wisconsin Meat Processing School from March 21-23, 2023 may be eligible to have the tuition from the program reimbursed by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The event, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is part of the Meat Talent Development Program, a $5 million program created by Gov. Tony Evers to connect the meat processing industry with potential employees.

Participants will learn the practical science and art of sausage-making and meat curing from a team of instructors, supplier specialists, and award-winning “wurstmachers.” Instructors will teach the principles of meat processing at a basic, applied level, and information is aimed at operators who have small to moderate amounts of meat curing and sausage-making experience. However, processors from every level of experience can benefit from this program. Instruction will include several processing demonstrations and product evaluation.

Registration for the course is $500 per person through Tues., Feb. 28, after which the cost will increase to $550 per person. Registration will close Tues., March 7, but may close earlier if the course is filled. The fee includes course materials, handouts, lunch, and transportation between the hotel and UW-Madison Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discover building, where the training will be held.

To register, visit https://charge.wisc.edu/animalscience/workshops.aspx. Eligible participants can request tuition reimbursement through DATCP’s Meat Talent Development Program at event check-in. Tuition reimbursement is limited to two participants per meat establishment, however, if space allows, a third participant from the same establishment may qualify for reimbursement.

Find additional course information at http://bit.ly/3ZlEmYY

DATCP is also providing tuition reimbursement for qualifying participants who attend the Basic Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) for Meat and Poultry Establishments Short Course at UW-Madison on Aug. 16-17, 2023. Information on how to register for the course will be released soon at http://bit.ly/3ZoLYu2.

Questions about the either training should be directed to UW-Madison Meat Science and Animal Biologics Outreach Program Manager Colleen Crummy at (608) 279-7669 or colleen.crummy@wisc.edu.