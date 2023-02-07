Cow Lick is winning Cedar Crest 4-H ice cream contest flavor

Wisconsin State Farmer

What has chocolate coated pretzels, fudge pieces and a caramel swirl folded into luscious vanilla ice cream and sticks out? A cow lick, of course!

That was the winning combination submitted by the Pilsen Skylighters 4-H Club in Luxemburg, Wis., in the 2022 Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest sponsored by Cedar Crest Ice Cream and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

General club leader Jenny Salentine's 4-H members will be treated to an ice cream party and awarded a $500 prize.

The finalists will receive a Cedar Crest Ice Cream party, and the Grand Prize winner will have an ice cream party and will be awarded $500.

Other clubs placing as finalists will also be treated to an ice cream party. Finalists and their delicious entry ideas are:

Winchester 4-H Club of Larsen, Winnebago County. Leader: Anne Zillges. Flavor: Summer Nights

Johnstown 4-H Club of Darien, Rock County. Leader: Kat Mawhinney. Flavor: Cranberry Bog

Hilltop Climbers 4-H Club of Mondovi, Buffalo County. Leader: Patty George: Flavor: Strawberry Summer Nights

Bradford 4-H Club of Sharon, Rock County. Leader: Sandy Harshaw. Flavor: Mudrunner

Kewanee County's Pilsen Skylighters’ winning flavor, Cow Lick, will be produced by Cedar Crest for the 2023 summer season as a Feature Flavor for the month of July. The flavor will be available in ice cream parlors and scoops shops across the state of Wisconsin and beyond.

According to Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, the contest is a great opportunity for 4-H youth to work together to develop and name their flavor.

“The most exciting part of the contest is the winning flavor will be available through Cedar Crest this summer,” Scheider said.

Some past winning flavors were so popular among ice cream lovers that they became a part of Cedar Crest’s scoop shop flavor line up. This includes Wisconsin Campfire S'mores, created by Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond, and Haystack, created by Knellsville 4-H Club of Ozaukee County.

“We are proud to support the Wisconsin 4-H organization through our annual flavor contest. The project requires collaboration, teamwork, and creativity to create the next best ice cream flavor," said Says Cedar Crest Ice Cream President, Ken Kohlwey. "Every year we look forward to reading the entries that come in and sharing the winning flavor with our customers.”

Entries were judged by a panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest, a family-owned company based in Cedarburg that manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, sherbet, and sorbet at its Manitowoc, Wisconsin plant. Cedar Crest distributes products in several Midwest states and beyond.

Based in Madison, WI, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation at www.Wis4HFoundation.org.