Ag Briefs: Milk prices slide

Wisconsin State Farmer

NEW PRAGUE, MN

WI dairies win NMC awards

Wisconsin dairies were among National Mastitis Council's “cream of the crop” for producing quality milk during its Feb. 2 National Dairy Quality Awards program. Two state dairies were among six that earned a Platinum Award: Dolph Dairy LLC, Lake Mills, and Endres Berryridge Farms LLC, Waunakee.

Other Wisconsin farms honored include: Gold award - Dorner Farms, and Jauquet’s Hillview Dairy, both of Luxemburg, and Maly Farms, Bryant. Silver award - Fischer-Clark Dairy Farm Inc., Hatley; Maple Leaf Acres Inc. Elk Mound, and F W Rahn and Sons, Eden.

In addition to milk quality indicators, such as somatic cell count (SCC) and standard plate count (SPC), judges looked at specific details about each operation, including milking routine, cow comfort, udder health monitoring programs, prevention and treatment programs, strategies for overall herd health and welfare, and adherence to drug use and record keeping regulations.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI

WSA sets 2023 agenda, elects new leaders

The Wisconsin Soybean Association (WSA) Board of Directors elected new leadership, set its 2023 vision, announced the winners of its Soybean Yield Contest during the organization’s Annual Meeting at the annual Wisconsin Corn-Soy Expo at Kalahari Resort.

The farmer-led board elected Sara Stelter to serve as president. Stelter was elevated after serving two years as vice president under President Steve Trzebiatowski. WSMB President Patrick Mullooly earned reelection on the farmer-led board that administers the state’s soybean checkoff program.

NEW ORLEANS, LA

Drought relief could be in sight

CattleFax meteorologist Matt Makens says more precipitation is likely once the US transitions from La Niña to El Niño later this spring.

However, he says the transition won’t happen overnight. “As we go progressively go through spring and summer, we’re going to see those wet areas like the Ohio and Tennessee Valley’s, the wetness will to start to spread westward. It will be gradual, but we will have more neutral to average conditions in the summer even in parts of the drought-ridden plains.”

Makens tells Brownfield at the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention, that will likely result in much better growing conditions. nvention in New Orleans.

MADISON, WI

Milk prices slide

The Wisconsin all milk price for December 2022 was $23.30 per hundredweight (cwt) according to the latestUSDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service - Agricultural Prices report. This was 30 cents below last month'sprice but $1.80 above last December's price. The U.S. all milk price for December was $24.70 per cwt, $1.40higher than Wisconsin's price but 90 cents lower than last month's U.S. price.

MADISON, WI

Applications open for Beef Leadership Institute

The Wisconsin Beef Council and the Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association will host a new, year-long program to train future champions of Wisconsin’s Cattle Industry.

Applications for the newly created Wisconsin Beef Leadership Institute are now open and will be accepted through March 1. Those selected to participate will complete a series of educational sessions designed to shape local advocates. They will gain skillsets to enhance their communication skills and diversify their knowledge of the beef industry. These leaders will use their voices to extend the reach and impact of the Wisconsin Beef Council and Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association.

The application and an agenda for the spring training session can be found online at beeftips.com/cattlemens-corner/monthly-checkoff-updates.

FORT WORTH, TX

Steer shatters record with $440K sale

Texas teen Sadie Wampler made history at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo with the sale of her 2023 Grand Champion Steer, Snoop Dog. The 1,342-pound European Cross steer bested 1500 competitors to take the top prize.

The steer sold for a record-breaking $440,000, beating last year’s record sale price of $310,000. Higginbotham and Associates, an insurance and financial services broker, purchased the calf during the sale.

MADISON, WI

Dairy Innovation Hub advisory council elects Daniels as chair

Members of the Dairy Innovation Hub advisory council recently elected Dave Daniels of Mighty Grand Dairy to serve as chair. In this role, he will work with UW–Madison dairy scientist Heather White and Maria Woldt, the Hub’s program manager, to assemble the council and set agendas. Daniels serves as a director for Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and occupies the WFBF seat on the council.

The Dairy Innovation Hub, which launched in 2019, is a $7.8 million per year investment by the State of Wisconsin to establish a world-class talent pool and support enterprising discoveries.

MARSHFIELD, WI

WMSPA members receive honors

On January 14, 2023 at the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association Winter Institute and Maple Vendor Trade Show in Marshfield, WI, Gary and Vicki Adamski of Adamski Sugar Bush, Antigo, WI were awarded the 2023 Lifetime member award.

Jim and Sara Adamski of Adamski Sugar Bush, Antigo, WI were awarded the 2022 producers of the year. The Adamski ‘s along with their son, Jacob tap approximately 10,000 trees and takes in sap from another 4,000 taps.

MADISON, WI

2023 WI Dairy Showcase to feature shows for All Dairy Breeds

There will now be shows for all seven major dairy breeds at the Wisconsin Dairy Showcase, scheduled for April 25-29 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.

This announcement comes after much discussion and planning and the host committee is excited to offer this opportunity for all dairy exhibitors in the Midwest to come exhibit their best and be a part of a the week's events. The expansion of the Wisconsin Dairy Showcase sets the stage for future growth and will allow more opportunities for both exhibitors and sponsors to reach a larger audience.

A detailed show schedule, show rules, entry information, and exhibitor information will be posted to the WI Holstein website soon at https://www.wisholsteins.com/dairy-show-series.

DENVER, CO

Potato retail sales on the rise

Potato retail sales increased in dollar sales by 17.2% but decreased in volume sales by -1.3% from October – December 2022 compared to the same timeframe a year ago. Despite a slight decrease in volume sales, volume sales remain above pre-pandemic levels, Potatoes USA reported.

All categories of potatoes increased in dollar sales, with the most significant occurring for frozen potatoes by 33.1%, followed by fresh potato sales at 20% and instant potatoes at 14.5%. Refrigerated potatoes were the only category to increase volume sales (3.3%). The largest decline in volume during the last quarter of 2022 was instant potatoes (-7.6%) and canned potatoes (-4.9%).