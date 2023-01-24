Ag Briefs: Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project donations surpass $4M

Wisconsin State Farmer

PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI

Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project donations surpass $4M

Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project has now eclipsed $4 million raised since its creation in 2013. Proceeds raised through the project directly support those actively bringing positive change to the agriculture industry.

2022 Thank You Farmers Project milestones: FFA Essay Contest granted a total of $15,000 to the FFA chapters of three winning students to fund ag education and leadership opportunities; To Farmers With Love Contest, 15 nominated farmers each received a $500 cash prize, Culver’s gift cards and swag, along with a $575 donation to their local FFA chapter in their name.

MADISON, WI

Kinnard elected president of DBA

Dairy Business Association elected a new president during the group’s annual business meeting at DBA’s Dairy Strong conference. Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms in Casco, Wis., will enter his two-year term as president. Kinnard serves on several boards, including Peninsula Pride Farms and Farmers for Sustainable Food. He previously served as vice president of DBA.

The association also elected two new board members: Christopher Schneider of Nicolet National Bank and Jesse Dvorachek, dairy farmer and custom operator in Greenleaf, Wis. Kinnard succeeds Outgoing DBA President Amy Penterman.

WEST SALEM, WI

Van Orden named to House committees

Congressman Derrick Van Orden has been appointment to the House of Representatives’ Agriculture Committee, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Van Orden said the appointments were three huge wins for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. "Rural communities like ours have been underrepresented for too long...I’m looking forward to better serving our farmers, veterans, and those who rely on rural infrastructure along the Mississippi River and beyond.”

The Agriculture Committee will spearhead the development of the upcoming Farm Bill and oversee policies that benefit the farmers and agriculture workers of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.

PLYMOUTH, WI

City of Plymouth buys back Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center

After a successful six-year partnership, the City of Plymouth is again the owner of the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center building at 133 E. Mill St..

The Cheese Counter was originally transferred to the SCEDC Foundation in 2016 to qualify for historic tax credits and other incentives that helped finance the redevelopment of the vacant building, according to a press release.

The Plymouth City Council voted in September to purchase the Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center back from the SCEDC Foundation for $1. As of December 2022, this transaction has been completed. The Plymouth Cheese Counter and Dairy Heritage Center distinguished as a singular shopping experience, merging both a Plymouth-centered dairy museum and Wisconsin cheeses.

MADISON, WI

VAS collaborates with Zoetis on genomic and herd data software

VAS has partnered with Zoetis to bring genomic data to the PULSE Platform and DairyComp herd management software. This integration makes it easy to view genomic data from the CLARIFIDE brands and herd data in one place for efficient herd management.

The integration makes recording, submitting and evaluating genetic test data seamless between VAS PULSE Platform and Zoetis SearchPoint. Users will be able to streamline data entry; use DairyComp mobile work lists to locate animals for sampling and scan their sample barcode to store on their record; automatically synchronize updated genomic values and more.

WASHINGTON D.C.

No DMC payment for November milk

After triggering Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) payments in both August and September, USDA’s Farm Service Agency announced that November’s DMC income over feed costs calculation is $10.89/cwt. This means that for the second month in a row no indemnity payment will be issued, Dairy Herd Management reported.

The all-milk price fell $0.30 to $25.60. All feed inputs followed suit, dropping. The income over feed costs calculated to be $10.89/cwt for November, $0.18 higher than October. Still, the November milk price average was $4.90 higher than the previous year and year-to-date milk price averaged $25.64/cwt., the highest average on record.

MADISON, WI

Door County YFA Member Competes Nationally

Rachel Harmann from Door County advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of American Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet.

The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture. Harmann serves as Door County Farm Bureau’s vice president and local affairs chair.

Clark County Dog Places in Farm Dog of the Year Contest

Bree, a Border Collie owned by Clark County Farm Bureau members Ed and Elizabeth Nowbielski, was recognized as a finalist for Farm Dog of the Year. As one of four runners-up, Bree will receive $1,000 in prize money, a trophy plate and Purina products.

LA FARGE, WI

Organic Valley welcomes Frank as new CEO

Organic Valley announced that Jeff Frank will join the cooperative as Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 23. Outgoing CEO Bob Kirchoff announced his retirement to the cooperative in 2022 and his last day will be Jan. 31.

Frank worked for 25 years at Hormel Foods where he held various senior roles in product and brand management, most recently as group vice president of grocery products. Frank is Organic Valley's third-ever CEO.

DE FOREST, WI

WI Cattlemen's Assoc. brings back Winter Conference

The Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association announced the Winter Conference is back in 2023 with workshops, industry insight, and networking opportunities for producers. The upcoming conference will be held at the DeForest Comfort Inn and Suites on Feb. 11, 2023.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. followed by a series of speakers starting at 10:00 a.m. Following these presentations, WCA will host its Annual Meeting with updates from the NCBA and WCA Committee Chairs. For more information email info@wisconsincattlemen.com, or call (608) 228-1457.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL

WI farmers place in National Corn Yield contest

Wisconsin farmers captured three places in the 2022 National Corn Yield Contest conducted by the National Corn Growers Association. Growers from Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin who planted Golden Harvest corn hybrids competed for the honors.

Ben Turzinski from Almond, Wis., won first place in the No-Till Irrigated category for WI with Golden Harvest corn G02K39-AA brand with a yield of 263.0799 bu/A. John Stasiak of Holmen, Wis., took top honors in the Strip, Min, Mulch, Ridge-Till Irrigated category for WI with Golden Harvest corn G11V76-D brand with a yield of 233.2296 bu/A. Brad and Dave Luck from Prairie du Sac, Wis., won third place in the Strip, Min, Mulch, Ridge-Till Irrigated category for WI with Golden Harvest corn G03R40-DV brand with a yield of 196.7768 bu/A.

MADISON, WI

FFA SAE grant recipients named

The Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grant committee of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation announced the recipients of SAE grants to Wisconsin FFA members. Forty-two members from 32 chapters will receive $26,410 to either start or advance their SAE projects.

Brattlie, Rylee - Cambridge FFA Chapter (Livestock "L"); Nathali Cuaquehua, Colfax (Dairy "D"); Morgan Schyndle, Cuba City (Start-Up "SU"); Abby Davis and Lylah Norgard, Darlington (L); Sascha Doll, De Soto (D) and Elise Venner, De Soto (Grain "G"); Addisen Rabenhorst, Denmark (SU); Anthony Butteris and Logan Ley - Dodgeville (SU); Breana Blanch, Ellsworth (SU).

Wesley Wesley, Fennimore (SU); Samantha Vosters, Freedom (Organic "O"); Jazlynn Olson, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (D); Ben Klatt, Glenwood City (O); Caleb Schoessow, Granton (L); Joshua Knapp, Hartford (D); Breeley Kampa, Independence (SU); Sydney Streich, Lake Mills (L); Natalie Clark, Lakeside Lutheran (SU); Hunter Walter, Loyal (L); Danica Stello, Melrose-Mindoro (D); Hannah Kopmeyer, Montello (SU).

Abi Clausen, Oconto Falls (SU); Avah Walter, Oshkosh West (D); Ally DeBuhr, Platteville (L); Hollee Kaiser, Plymouth (SU); Megan Limberg, Plymouth (D); Kaitlyn Gee and Sarah Sumner, Pulaski (SU); Taylor Maroszek, Pulaski (L); Lily Nygren, Pulaski (D); Kate Bobholz and Ashtyn Wiersma, RCF (SU); Ashton Brusveen, RCT (G); Symone Cirian, Richland Center (O); Jacob Grezenski, Rosholt (D); Abby Sekerka, Rosholt (SU).

Kate Dornacker, Slinger (L); Violet Mitchell, Wauzeka-Steuben (SU); Brinna Goplin, Whitehall (L); Braydon Ballweg, Wisconsin Heights (D).