Cattle feeders workshop series slated for Feb. 13-15

UW Extension

The Cattle Feeders Workshop Series will take place in four locations throughout Wisconsin. This year’s topics will include; changes to antibiotic use and availability, updates on implant use, market outlooks for the coming year and how stockmanship and handling facilities can impact animal performance. The workshops will prepare cattle feeders for the upcoming year.

The Annual Extension Cattle Feeders Workshop contains information for beef and dairy cattle feeders/finishers, and related allied industries. Attending the workshop will also earn people who are BQA certified one continuing ed credit towards their next re-certification. Participants will receive a copy of the BQA Feedlot Self-Assessment Guide for identifying strengths and areas for improvement on their operations.

RSVP is required by Feb. 6. We may cancel due to low enrollment, calling those who have registered. Please contact the host county Extension Office for that specific location for more information.

Feb. 13: Stratford ‒ 5:30 p.m. registration, Country Aire, 118600 County P. Program begins at 6.30 pm. RSVP by calling 715-748-3327, ext. 3.

Feb. 14: Bonduel ‒ 9:30 a.m. registration, program begins at 10:00 a.m. Equity Livestock Sale Barn, 455 N. Cecil St RSVP by calling 715-748-3327 ext. 3

Feb. 15: Monroe and Lancaster ‒ Monroe, 1:45 p.m. registration, the program begins at 2:00 p.m. Green County Justice Center, 2841 6th St. Monroe. RSVP by calling 608-328-9440; Lancaster, 6:00 p.m. registration, program begins at 6:30 p.m. Grant County Youth and Ag Center, 916 East Elm St. Lancaster. RSVP by calling 608-723-2125.

For more information contact Bill Halfman at william.halfman@wisc.edu