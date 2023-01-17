Over $683,000 in Export Expansion Grant monies awarded

Wisconsin State Farmer

Nine projects that will share in $683,649 in Export Expansion Grant monies have been announced by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), more than $1.2 million has been granted for projects to grow dairy, meat and crop product exports since the program started in 2021.

“DATCP is excited to continue creating export opportunities and resources for Wisconsin agribusinesses through the Export Expansion Grants,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Made possible by funding for the WIAE provided by Governor Evers and the legislature, these grant projects will help Wisconsin businesses engage in trade opportunities and facilitate valuable connections between buyers and sellers.”

Projects could request grant funds for up to two years in duration, with an option to request an additional year. Matching funds are required at 20% of the grant award and can be cash or in-kind. Project work for the first-round grants is under way, and second-round projects will begin early this year.

The round two grant recipients funding amounts, product group and projects are: