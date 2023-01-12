Swedlund crowned Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs

Michelle Stangler

Correspondent

Sharlene Swedlund of Juda rose to the top of a band of 36 enthusiastic contestants to be named the 2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs during the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in the Wisconsin Dells.

Swedlund, 22, who hails from Green County will begin her whirlwind tour of visiting the state's 75 county and district this summer, promoting the educational, agricultural, social, cultural, and commercial opportunities available at Wisconsin’s fairs. She succeeds Jackie Rosenbush from the Washburn County Fair.

Her most visible role will be serving as the official ambassador of the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair in August. During the fair's 11-day run from Aug. 3-13, Swedlund will greet fairgoers and special guests, perform as the master of ceremonies for events including in the showring at livestock shows, participating in various contests, and representing the State Fair during special media appearances.

Swedlunds’s involvement with fairs began at a young age growing up on a farm and exhibiting at the Green County Fair since she was young.

“The Green County Fair became home during the summer, quickly,” Swedlund said.

Her desire to promote and educate people on everything she loves within agricultural advocacy began during her reign as the 2016-17 Juda Dairy Queen. Afterwards it become Swedlund's goal to become more involved with the county fair. Watching the fair's queen and agriculture ambassadors perform their roles inspired her passion for the fair industry and spurred her on in her quest to share that on the state level.

Looking forward to the year ahead, Swedlund says she is eager to be an "advocate for what I love, and that is all things fair.” The 22 year old is just the second Fairest of the Fair from Green County to hold the statewide position. Hayley Barker represented Green County in 2000 as the 34th Fairest of the Fairs.

Swedlund is the granddaughter of Rocky and Clare Swedlund and currently studies Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Blackhawk Technical College. She is currently employed at Kuhn North America as a Technical Publications Specialist working in engineering documentation.

Top finishers

Brooke Shatley, 22, of the Barron County, was named first runner-up. She is earning her degree in Family and Consumer Science from the UW-Stout. Zoe Ertel, 19, of Sheboygan County, was named second runner-up. She currently serves at the Plymouth FFA Chapter president and Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association president.

Meghan Numrich, 20, representing the Winnebago County Fair, was named third runner-up. She is pursuing a degree in Geology from UW-Oshkosh where she also works as a community advisor. Sam Wirtz, 19, representing the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, was named fourth runner-up and awarded the Tim Heffernon Congeniality Award. She is studying English at Central College in Iowa.

The Fairest of the Fairs is selected by a panel of three judges representing the agriculture, media, and hospitality industries. This year’s judges were Stephen Asplund, Kaitlyn Riley, and Stacie Christel.