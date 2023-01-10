Ag Briefs: Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

Wisconsin State Farmer

MADISON, WI

Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 50-year-old Amanda Chapin of Monroe was charged Dec. 28. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August.

According to a criminal complaint, the final dose rendered Gary Chapin comatose for four days. Blood tests showed barbiturates in his system that came from drugs he used to euthanize animals.

Online court records show the couple married in March and Gary Chapin filed for divorce five months later.

MADISON, WI

WFU to host Farm & Rural Lobby day

Wisconsin Farmers Union will be hosting its Farm & Rural Lobby day in Madison on Jan. 18. WFU members will advocate for policy priorities set by the grassroots membership at the farm organization’s annual convention in Wisconsin Dells in December.

Priorities include preserving small and mid-sized farms, addressing concentration in agriculture, and the farmer’s roles in shaping climate change and water quality policy.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., near the capitol square. Speakers will provide background information on pending legislation that is of interest to farmers and rural residents to help participants prepare for their meetings with legislators. Following lunch, the group will head to the Capitol to meet with their senators and representatives, with the day’s activities wrapping up around 4 p.m.

To register for the free event visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or call 715-450-9507.

ARLINGTON, VA

Falling prices, rising opportunities in 2023

Record milk prices seen in 2022 likely won’t repeat themselves as production increases and consumers grapple with an economic slowdown, according to members of the NMPF and U.S. Dairy Export Council’s joint economics unit, in a Dairy Defined podcast. But exports are on track to increase, and demand will likely be resilient as dairy remains must-have for buyers.

“Consumers around the world still gravitate towards dairy, even when they’re experiencing tighter economic situations,” said Will Loux, head of the team Vice President for Global Economic Affairs with NMPF and USDEC. “They ultimately view dairy as an essential item and will continue to consumer it.”

LONDON, UK

World’s first agri-focused satellite prepares for launch

EOS SAT-1, the first imaging satellite to be built by Dragonfly Aerospace, is preparing for lift off in the next few days from SpaceX’s launch site in Cape Canaveral, Florida, as part of the Transporter-6 mission.

The satellite is the first of a seven-satellite constellation in low Earth orbit for customer EOSDA (EOS Data Analytics). The remaining six satellites of the constellation will be deployed over the next three years.

EOS SAT is the world’s first agriculture-focused satellite constellation providing the agriculture and forestry industry with high-quality data to support efficient and sustainable practices.

Images obtained from Dragonfly’s EOS SAT-1 will deliver valuable information for harvest monitoring, application mapping, seasonal planning and assessments that analyse information such as soil moisture, yield prediction and biomass levels. This data will support growers with reducing carbon dioxide emissions and help them to develop sustainable agricultural methods, according to Dragonfly Aerospace.

LAS VEGAS, NV

John Deere unveils precision seed fertilizer

John Deere Chairman and CEO John May revealed Deer's ExactShot at CES, the tech industry's top trade show. The technology uses sensors and robotics to place starter fertilizer precisely onto seeds as they are planted in the soil, rather than applying a continuous flow of fertilizer to the entire row of seeds, AgDaily reported.

Deere estimates that ExactShot will allow farmers to reduce the amount of starter fertilizer needed during planting by more than 60 percent.

MADISON, WI

WI DNR extends new wolf plan comment period

Wisconsin wildlife officials are giving people more time to comment on their new wolf management plan. The state DNR released their first new wolf plan in almost 25 years in November.

Associated Press reported that the plan doesn't include a specific population goal, recommending instead that the DNR with the help of advisory committees monitor decide whether to reduce local populations, keep them stable or let them grow.

The DNR said then it would take comments for 60 days until Jan. 10. The agency has since extended the deadline to midnight on Feb. 28.

MADISON, WI

FFA SAE grant recipients named

The Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Grant committee of the Wisconsin FFA Foundation announced the recipients of SAE grants to Wisconsin FFA members. Forty-two members from 32 chapters will receive $26,410 to either start or advance their SAE projects.

Brattlie, Rylee - Cambridge FFA Chapter (Livestock "L"); Nathali Cuaquehua, Colfax (Dairy "D"); Morgan Schyndle, Cuba City (Start-Up "SU"); Abby Davis and Lylah Norgard, Darlington (L); Sascha Doll, De Soto (D) and Elise Venner, De Soto (Grain "G"); Addisen Rabenhorst, Denmark (SU); Anthony Butteris and Logan Ley - Dodgeville (SU); Breana Blanch, Ellsworth (SU).

Wesley Wesley, Fennimore (SU); Samantha Vosters, Freedom (Organic "O"); Jazlynn Olson, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (D); Ben Klatt, Glenwood City (O); Caleb Schoessow, Granton (L); Joshua Knapp, Hartford (D); Breeley Kampa, Independence (SU); Sydney Streich, Lake Mills (L); Natalie Clark, Lakeside Lutheran (SU); Hunter Walter, Loyal (L); Danica Stello, Melrose-Mindoro (D); Hannah Kopmeyer, Montello (SU).

Abi Clausen, Oconto Falls (SU); Avah Walter, Oshkosh West (D); Ally DeBuhr, Platteville (L); Hollee Kaiser, Plymouth (SU); Megan Limberg, Plymouth (D); Kaitlyn Gee and Sarah Sumner, Pulaski (SU); Taylor Maroszek, Pulaski (L); Lily Nygren, Pulaski (D); Kate Bobholz and Ashtyn Wiersma, RCF (SU); Ashton Brusveen, RCT (G); Symone Cirian, Richland Center (O); Jacob Grezenski, Rosholt (D); Abby Sekerka, Rosholt (SU).

Kate Dornacker, Slinger (L); Violet Mitchell, Wauzeka-Steuben (SU); Brinna Goplin, Whitehall (L); Braydon Ballweg, Wisconsin Heights (D).

GREEN BAY, WI

Edge welcomes dispute consultations on Canadian dairy TRQs

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, is applauding U.S. trade officials in their request to seek a new round of consultations challenging the Canadian government over their inconsistent allocation of tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) for dairy products under the USMCA.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the U.S. is seeking a third dispute settlement consultation under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) regarding additional practices deemed to be unfairly blocking key export opportunities for dairy farmers and processors.

In January 2022, a dispute settlement panel found Canada was noncompliant with the USMCA in its use of the quotas for dairy, including inconsistent use of TRQ set-aside for Canadian processors, therefore limiting access to exporting processors. Canada responded with changes to its TRQ allocation measures, but inconsistencies remained so the U.S. sought a second round of consultations in May 2022.

Since initiating the second round of consultations, the additional aspects of Canada’s measures have been identified as being inconsistent with its obligations under the USMCA, which prompted the new round of consultations.

MADISON, WI

Hansen Meat Service issues recall

Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store. This includes products purchased on or before Dec. 27, 2022, and all products were sold in 16-oz. containers carrying a mark of inspection with establishment No. 74.

During a routine inspection, evidence shows that the product may be adulterated. However, no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product. Consumers who have this product can discard it. Those with questions should contact Rick Kastenson, Hansen Meat Service, at (262) 835-9510.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Senate confirms Taylor as USDA Undersecretary

The Senate recently confirmed Alexis Taylor as USDA Trade Undersecretary. Taylor hails from a farm background in Iowa and has deep knowledge of trade issues from her time on Capitol Hill and with USDA in previous roles.