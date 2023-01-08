Cow College workshop, farm tours set for Jan. 19 & 24

Dan Hansen

Correspondent

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. – For 60 years winter workshop sessions and farm tours have provided dairy producers throughout eastern Wisconsin with valuable information on herd health, forages and other important aspects of what’s required for a successful farming operation.

The Cow College returns for its 61st year with a workshop Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Fox Valley Technical College Clintonville Center, 525 S. Main Street across from Fleet Farm.

Foot-bath management will be the focus of the workshop held from 1 to 3 p.m. Speakers include Roger Olson, dairy account manager with Zinpro, a company that specializes in animal health and nutrition; Jamie Patton, soil scientist and senior outreach specialist with the University of Wisconsin’s Nutrient and Pest Management program; and Sara Maass-Pate, Farm Business and Production Management instructor at Fox Valley Technical College-Clintonville Regional Center.

The speakers will present information on how foot-bath management affects animals, soil and forages.

Farm tours will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Christop Dairy Farm and Olson’s Best Dairy, LLC. Tour participants should meet at 1 p.m. at Christop Dairy, 575 WI-187, Shiocton.

The farm tours will feature alternative forages and barn efficiencies. Speakers will include Amanda Williams with Barton-Kiefer Dairy Consulting and Kevin Jarek, Crops and Soils educator at University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension.

The 2023 Cow College workshop and farm tours are free, but those who wish to participate should RSVP by calling 715-853-9226 or by emailing sara.maass-pate0898@fvtc.edu.