John Deere unveils precision seed fertilizer

Wisconsin State Farmer

John Deere Chairman and CEO John May revealed Deer's ExactShot during his keynote address at CES, the tech industry's top trade show. The new technology uses sensors and robotics to place starter fertilizer precisely onto seeds as they are planted in the soil, rather than applying a continuous flow of fertilizer to the entire row of seeds.

May told attendees that the new technologies, ExactShot and an electric excavator, that will help Deere's customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable.

"Everything we do at John Deere is focused on real purpose and real impact," said Jahmy Hindman, CTO at John Deere. "This means we're developing technology that enables our customers to provide the food, fuel, fiber and infrastructure that our growing global population needs."

ExactShot allows farmers to reduce the amount of starter fertilizer needed during planting by more than 60%. The technology uses sensors and robotics to place starter fertilizer precisely onto seeds as they are planted in the soil, rather than applying a continuous flow of fertilizer to the entire row of seeds.

The electric excavator, powered by a Kreisel battery, will provide construction workers and road builders with lower daily operating costs, reduced jobsite noise, enhanced machine reliability, and zero emissions, without sacrificing the power and performance they need in a machine.

ExactShot Details: