Six Wisconsin schools awarded Pollinator Grants

Sand County Foundation

Imperiled insect pollinators and monarch butterflies will get some help from high school students this year.

Sand County Foundation is awarding pollinator habitat grants to agriculture and science programs at 21 Midwestern high schools including Wisconsin. Each school district or FFA chapter will receive prairie seeds and seedlings, a consultation, and $1,000 to support project expenses.

Wisconsin schools endeavoring to aid the pollinator population include: Cambridge H.S., Cambridge; Ozaukee H.S., Fredonia; Independence H.S., Independence; Indian Trail High School & Academy, Kenosha; Sauk Prairie H.S., Prairie du Sac and Waupun Area Jr. & Sr. High School, Waupun.

“Students will germinate and grow native plants in late winter, and plant them outside in the spring as an experiential learning opportunity,” said Haley Diem, Sand County Foundation school grant program coordinator.

“Insect pollinators are essential for crop pollination and ecological diversity. In recent years their numbers are low partly due to loss of native wildflower habitat, especially in the agricultural landscape,” Diem adde. “We encourage applicants to partner with landowners to establish pollinator habitat on agricultural and other working lands.”

Pollinator habitat grant program sponsors include: Syngenta, Enel North America, Monarch Joint Venture, U.S. Forest Service International Programs, Wisconsin Public Service Foundation, and We Energies Foundation.

Educators and landowners interested in becoming involved in the project are encouraged to contact Haley Diem at hdiem@sandcountyfoundation.org for more information.

In addition to the grant program, all teachers can access a free Pollinator Habitat Curriculum Guide developed through a partnership between Sand County Foundation and Earth Partnership at the University of Wisconsin by visiting: https://bit.ly/2JHdq1u.