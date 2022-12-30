Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

Wisconsin State Farmer

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown.

According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters Rosy-Lane Holstein's Facebook post noted that Todd Derr and other staff members entered the calf barn to let animals out.

Dr. Rob Farruggio and Susie Schuld of Jefferson Veterninary Clinic, S.C., arrived on the farm to check calves for signs of smoke inhalation as well as provide emergency vet supplies lost in the blaze. Three young calves were transported to the clinic in order to receive more intensive care. It is unclear whether or not any animals perished as a result of the fire. However, no one was injured in the incident.

"As you can imagine, this is a trying time for us. We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support from our community..." the Facebook post relayed.

Rosy-Lane Holsteins is owned by Lloyd and Daphne Holterman and their partners Tim Strobel and Jordan Matthews

MORE: Watertown farm Rosy-Lane Holsteins wins 2020 US Dairy Sustainability Award