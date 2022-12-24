38 to compete for 57th Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair title

Wisconsin State Farmer

Thirty-eight women representing county fairs from across Wisconsin will compete for the title of 2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair. The successor of current Wisconsin Fairest of Fair Jackie Rosenbush of Washburn County will be crowned during the 57th Wisconsin Association of Fairs' annual convention in Wisconsin Dells next month.

The winner will crisscross the state serving as the ambassador and spokesperson for all Wisconsin fairs. Contestants will participate in several rounds of interviews and question and answer sessions during the competition's three-day run from Jan. 8-11 at the Chula Vista Resort.

Candidates vying for the title include: Adams Co. Fair, Kyra Bula; Barron Co. Fair, Brooke Shatley; Calumet Co. Fair, Maria Lisowe; Central WI State Fair, Haley Sternitzky; Clark Co. Fair, Jaidyn Teschner; Columbia Co. Fair, Maya Schroeder; Dane Co. Fair, Hayden Paske-Ellingson; Do. County Fair, Leah Weninger; Door Co. Fair, Emily Guilete; Elroy Fair, Olivia Lulich; Fond Du Lac Co. Fair, Kaylee Mess; Green Co. Fair, Sharlene Swedlund; Green Lake Co. Fair, Sadie Goetl; Iowa Co. Fair, Jess Vinger; Jackson Co. Fair, Grace Kling; Jefferson Co. Fair, Maddi Besch; Juneau Co. Fair, Haley Robinson; Kenosha Co. Fair, Katelyn Hannah; Kewaunee Co. Fair, Grace Legrave; Lafayete Co. Fair, Alyssa Lange; Lodi Ag Fair, Hailey Hendrickson; Manitowoc Co. Fair, Tess Salm; Northern WI State Fair, Sam Wirtz; Polk Co. Fair, Rachel Nelson; Racine Co. Fair, Kennedy Bosch; Rock Co. Fair, Sara Kronberg; Sauk Co. Fair, Alexis Strunz; Shawano Co. Fair, Harmony Riemer; Sheboygan Co. Fair, Zoe Ertel; St. Croix Co. Fair, Rachel Sanftner; Trempealeau Co. Fair, Kendra Goplin; Vernon Co. Fair, Katelyn Dunnum; Walworth Co. Fair, Jess Markham; Washburn Co. Fair, Madeline Hopke; Waukesha Co. Fair, Emma Vorpagel; Waupaca Co. Fair, Jena Schoneck; Winnebago Co. Fair, Meghan Numrich; and Wisconsin Valley Fair, Brenna Murry.urn County.