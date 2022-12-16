2024 FTD show to be held at Country/Rock Fest grounds in Cadott

WFTD

CADOTT, WI ‒ Although the 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show won't officially open for another 20 months, the planning committee is busy laying the foundation for the three-day show in Chippewa County. It's been 20 years since the northwestern Wisconsin County has hosted the event.

At a press conference, the committee announced that 2024 show will be held at the Country/Rock Fest grounds in Cadott, Wis., Aug. 13-15, 2024. Located on 360 acres of field, the venue has been hostingevents since 1987 and has a history of partnering with its neighbor, Close Farms which the committee hasnamed as the host farm for the event.

“We're so excited to welcome Wisconsin Farm Technology Days and its guests to the grounds,” FestivalPromoter Wade Asher said. "Aligning Wisconsin's largest outdoor agricultural event with Country Fest,the largest party in a hayfield, just made sense. We're looking forward to hosting this farmer-focusedevent and its economic impact for our community."

Arnie Jennerman, general manager of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, said the chosen venue positions the 2024 event very well in terms of planning, public safety, and central locations for additional local farm tours.

"There is plenty of room for WFTD to continue its tradition of educational,fun, and interesting events which highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in ChippewaCounty,” said Jennerman. “There will be something for everyone, and we’re excited to showcase Chippewa County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology.”

86 years ago, the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 was passed allowing for the creation of electriccooperatives such as the Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative (CVEC) to bring electricity to farms. CVEC isa nonprofit, member-owned, organization located in Cornell, Wis. CVEC began providing ruralelectric services to its members on March 17, 1938. Their territory includes most of Chippewa County, inaddition to parts of Barron, Dunn, Rusk and Taylor counties and currently provide services to the selected2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days venue.

Dean Ortmann, president/CEO of CVEC said Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative (CVEC) strongly supports Wisconsin Farm Technology Days and is excited that member, Close Farms, has been selected as the host farm.

"Farming traditions have long been a part of our community. In fact, back in 1938, the cooperative’s original headquarters was literally built with the help of farming families. We are proud to see local farms continue to thrive and grow,” Ortmann said.

Since winning the bid to host the 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days event, the Chippewa County agricultural community has been extremely supportive," said Rob Mooney, chair of the local WFTD committee.

"The committee reviewed all the applications for potential venues and ultimately chose this venue due to its central location within Chippewa County, its experience in hosting large events, and its tradition of supporting the nonprofit in the agriculture community," Mooney said. "Close Farms exemplifies the rural Wisconsin farm.”

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is a three-day outdoor event showcasing the latest developments inproduction agriculture, including practical applications and recent research and technologicaldevelopments. This is the only farm show of its size in the United States that is organized and run entirelyby volunteers. As the largest outdoor agricultural event in the state, it welcomes more than 45,000attendees, with more than 500 commercial and educational vendors.

The first WFTD show was named Farm Progress Days and was held in Waupaca County in 1954 and the last was in Chippewa County in 2004.

“Volunteers make Wisconsin Farm Technology Days run and 2024’s show will be no exception,”said Charlie Walker, President of Chippewa Economic Development Corporation (CEDC). “Now that thevenue and the farm has been selected, the next step will be a call for volunteers to assist the Local WFTDCommittee because we must remember that all proceeds of WFTD benefit the local agriculturecommunity in terms of scholarships. Also, they will be utilized to help improve the Northern WisconsinState Fair Grounds’ Ag Facilities.”

Chippewa County is home to over a thousand family-owned farms, food processors, and other ag relatedbusinesses that are diverse and generate thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of economic activity forChippewa County. They all contribute to local income and tax revenues.

Milk and grain contribute significantly to the agricultural sales profile of the region. Forage production of alfalfa, hay, and corn silage provides a solid feed base for the dairy and cattle industry as well. The county ranks high in goat and poultry production in the state.

Specialty crops such as maple syrup, Christmas trees, and fruits and vegetables also play a vital economic role. The Wisconsin Farm Technology Days events typically generate a positive economic impact of over $1 million to the host counties.