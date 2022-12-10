Friends of Expo honored at annual event

Wisconsin State Farmer

It takes a small army to make World Dairy Expo happen each year. Volunteers, paid workers and partners make the event possible.

In honor of their contributions, World Dairy Expo hosted its annual Friends of Expo celebration on Nov. 30. Highlighting the evening was the presentation of the 2022 Friends of Expo awards. Receiving recognition this year were Bob and Marge Kaether, Berta Hansen and Adam Alesch.

Bob and Marge Kaether, Waunakee, Wis., have been essential in the success of World Dairy Expo, specifically in the Purple Cow Gift Shop and WDE’s School Tour program. After a two-year hiatus of school tours, no one was more excited to see them return than Bob, who has led numerous fourth-grade students around Expo grounds, sharing his passion for the dairy industry. Marge can be found in the Purple Cow Gift Shop throughout the week, doing everything from sorting hangers and inventory to helping customers find the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

For over 20 years, Berta Hansen, Evansville, Wis., has served as the International Registration Coordinator. During this time, she has personally greeted over 58,000 international guests and manages the on-site interpreter team. Hansen has created a team that is compassionate, dedicated and essential to creating a memorable experience for Expo’s international guests.

The final friend honored was Adam Alesch of Madison, Wis. As an employee at Alliant Energy Center, Alesch touches every part of Expo and ensures its success. From setting the Showring and booths for the Trade Show to creating a home for dairy cattle and their exhibitors in the New Holland Pavilions, his work begins weeks in advance of the event and concludes weeks after the last cow goes home.