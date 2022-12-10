Baldwin leads call for FDA to reduce methane emissions

Wisconsin State Farmer

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) led a bipartisan group of colleagues in a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) encouraging the agency to review the role that animal feed additives play in achieving the Biden Administration’s goal of halving economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2030 in order to reach net zero by 2050.

In a letter to the FDA, the Senators note that the agency has not yet approved any feed additives to achieve this goal despite the potential for these products to provide farmers with additional tools to reduce a large share of their operations’ GHG footprint and create a level playing field with their European and Brazilian competitors.

“It’s crucial that our farmers here in Wisconsin and across the nation have the resources they need to achieve their climate goals, all while they work keep our nation fed,” said Senator Baldwin. “The FDA must work to review the role that animal feed additives play in lowering enteric emissions so that farmers have more resources at their disposal to achieve their proposed GHG reductions and compete on a global scale with producers who already have access to feed additives.”

The letter was co-led by Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) and also signed by Senators Michael Bennet (D-CO), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).