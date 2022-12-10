2023 DMC enrollment deadline extended to Jan. 31, 2023

USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for producers to enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage and Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage for program year 2023. Interested participants now have until January 31, 2023 to sign-up for the safety net program, which is designed to help producers manage changes in milk and feed prices.

DMC is a voluntary risk management program that offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed price (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.

"We recognize this is a busy time of year with many competing priorities, so we've extended the DMC enrollment deadline to ensure every producer who wants coverage for 2023 has the opportunity to enroll in the program," said Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. "Early projections indicate DMC payments are likely to trigger for the first eight months in 2023. We all know that markets fluctuate, sometimes at a moment's notice and sometimes with no warning at all, so now's the time to ensure your operation is covered."

Nearly 18,000 producers who enrolled in DMC for 2022 have received margin payments for August and September for a total of $76.3 million. At 15-cents per hundredweight for $9.50 coverage, risk coverage through DMC is a relatively inexpensive investment, Ducheneaux says.

The program offers different levels of coverage, even an option that is free to producers, aside from a $100 administrative fee. Limited resource, beginning, socially disadvantaged, and military veteran farmers and ranchers are exempt from paying the administrative fee, if requested.

Supplemental DMC coverage is applicable to calendar years 2021, 2022 and 2023. Eligible dairy operations with less than 5 million pounds of established production history may enroll supplemental pounds.

For producers who enrolled in Supplemental DMC in 2022, the supplemental coverage will automatically be added to the 2023 DMC contract that previously established a supplemental production history.

Meanwhile, those who did not enroll in Supplemental DMC last year can still do so. Producers should complete their Supplemental DMC enrollment before enrolling in 2023 DMC. To enroll, producers will need to provide their 2019 actual milk marketings, which FSA uses to determine established production history.