Sign up for crop insurance premium rebates starts Dec. 5

In partnership with the USDA’s (USDA) Ri​sk Management A​gency (RMA), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will open the application period for crop insurance premium rebates at 12 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2022.

There is $800,000 or 160,000 acres of coverage to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients will receive a $5 per acre rebate on their summer 2023 crop insurance premium for acres planted with cover crops in 2022.

Producers who received state or federal cost-sharing to plant cover crops in 2022 are not eligible for this year’s program. Applicants will need to use their FSA-578 form to complete the application, and there is no limit on acres an applicant can apply for.

The rebate application will be web-based, remain open until January 31, 2023, and made available on DATCP’s website. A copy of the application questions will be available for reference on DATCP’s website prior to the application period opening.

Applicants will be notified of selection in spring 2023. Applicants should keep seed receipts and planting records as DATCP will conduct audits to ensure cover crops were planted.

Additional information about eligibility and FAQs can be found on DATCP’s website. Questions about these rebates should be directed to DATCPCC@wisconsin.gov.