Wisconsin 4-H inducts 5 into Hall of Fame

Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development announced the 2022 Hall of Fame Laureates including five volunteers, supporters, and staff who have impacted Wisconsin 4-H.

“We are incredibly grateful to this year’s laureates and the countless hours of service they have provided to the youth of Wisconsin,” says Jessica Jens, Wisconsin 4-H Program Associate Director, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension. “They have supported and inspired a generation of 4-H members to challenge themselves to learn, lead, and contribute to their communities. Their selfless contributions of time, energy, and talent have created ripples of impact which will continue to positively impact the world around us for years to come.”

The Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame was established to recognize 4-H volunteers, financial supporters, staff and pioneers who made major contributions to the 4-H movement at the local, state and national levels. The candidates represent 4-H in the broadest sense – people who had an impact on the lives of children, their community or state through significant contributions of time, energy or financial resources to 4-H and its members.

Ozaukee Co. 4-H Volunteer ‒ Carol Boehlke

Carol Boehlke has served over 44 years of leadership with Ozaukee County 4-H. Carol exemplifies the 4-H motto of making the best better by being a constant figure at community service and fundraising events.

Carol generously gives of her time and talents, and continues to serve as a 4-H leader in the Foods, Sewing, and Exploring projects. The Exploring project introduces young 4-H members to the various opportunities in 4-H. For over 30 years, Carol has provided leadership to the Lindenwood 4-H Club.

She enjoys promoting 4-H throughout the year including a program at the County Fair to encourage fun and team building. She also organizes the New 4-H Family Fair Preview, which is an event for first year county fair exhibitors. Her skills of sewing and set design are truly valuable for the 4-H Haunt, Ozaukee County 4-H’s largest fundraiser.

Together, with her husband of 50 years, they have raised five children in the 4-H program, and still enjoy volunteering in 4-H activities with their adult children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Carol inspires others with her kindness, patience, endless energy, and passion for all things 4-H.

Volunteer 4-H Intl. programs, emeritus Extension professional ‒ Mary Crave

Mary Crave became interested in Extension Education as a career when she was a 10-year Rock County 4-H member. After taking part in the International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) program to Sri Lanka, she discovered she could combine her passions for 4-H and cross-cultural programs with her profession.

Mary worked with the University of Wisconsin-Extension for almost 40 years as an extension home economist and a state specialist in the Family Living, Youth Development, and Program Development and Evaluation areas.

As a volunteer for more than 40 years, Mary trains Wisconsin 4-H youth participating in international exchange programs through orientation and re-entry workshops, focusing on cultural understanding and sensitivity, and interpreting and communicating their exchange experiences for themselves and 4-H clubs and communities.

The latter half of her career she worked, through the University, with USDA and USAID on almost 20 international development programs in Africa and Central America, focusing on extension methods, gender in agriculture and youth development. With the National 4-H Council she managed a project to build 4-H programs in Africa, especially in Ghana and Tanzania. Mary has made nearly 60 trips to Africa alone. In retirement she leads study abroad courses for UW-Madison students.

Mary Crave uses her talents to maintain a global vision of 4-H and shares that with Wisconsin 4-H communities and beyond.

Dunn Co. 4-H Volunteer ‒ Sandy Miller

Deciding to show the farm dog in 3rd grade, was the spark which started a life-long love of dogs for Sandy Miller. For nearly 40 years, Sandy has provided leadership to the Dunn County 4-H Dog Project. She has developed this project into a multidimensional experience, which encourages leadership in the young participants and their dogs.

Under her leadership, the traditional Obedience and Showmanship Training expanded to include Rally, Agility, and Puppy Manners classes. Statewide she has offered a variety of trainings on the care of your dog and the world of dog sports. Over 1,300 youth have participated in the Dunn County 4-H Dog Project, but she doesn’t let county borders limit her. Her commitment to serving her community drives her to never miss an opportunity to teach and have fun. Sandy brings in many outside resources to enrich the program with new viewpoints, techniques and knowledge by actively participating in a variety of events herself, including Freestyle Dance and Scent Work.

Sandy is a well-recognized and respected Judge at 4-H Dog Shows throughout Wisconsin, and held an active role in the State 4-H Dog Project Committee for over 30 years. Sandy served as Show Chairman when Dunn County hosted the State 4-H Dog Show.

She loves to see the youth grow in their confidence and knowledge - and then they begin to take on leadership roles themselves. Sandy shows the value of adult youth partnerships in all her work with 4-H.

Retired 4-H Arts & Communication Specialist -Tim Talen

Tim Talen served as the Wisconsin 4-H Arts & Communication Specialist and provided leadership for the Wisconsin State 4-H Groups including Drama Company, Photo/Press Team, Art Team and the Showcase Singers. He also provided leadership for the 4-H Statewide arts events including 4-H ArtBeat!, 4-H Arts Camp and 4-H Art Lab.

He was the lead 4-H contact for the non-animal exhibits and activities at the Wisconsin State Fair. Tim brought creativity, positive energy and the towel chicken to many 4-H workshops, meetings and events. His leadership and love for the arts and people strengthened the 4-H arts projects across the state.

Tim is an extremely talented and creative educator that used a variety of teaching methods to bring education and youth development to a different level. In his time as a 4-H Youth Development Agent he expanded multicultural youth programming efforts to address diversity in Sheboygan County. The program focused on tolerance, respect for differences, compassion, working together, and understanding one another.

Because of his leadership, youth throughout Wisconsin 4-H could see themselves in creative spaces that they didn’t before. To many, juggling was just a fun pastime, but to Tim, it was a way to bring youth together and teach them leadership skills, communication skills, and give them a sense of belonging.

Dodge Co. 4-H Volunteer ‒ Helen Weisensel

Helen Weisensel is a dedicated 4-H leader and committed volunteer. She has been involved in 4-H her entire life, first as a youth member and then transforming into a 4-H parent and adult leader. Serving as a leader for 55 years, she helped shape the Dodge County 4-H program and is focused on the educational value of 4-H. Helen is realistic about helping youth set achievable goals and meeting them where they are in order to help them grow.

Adults and youth of all ages enjoy working with Helen and benefit from her expertise and experience. She leads by example and has been an exemplary project leader across many different projects. Helen believes in the value of consistent 4-H project meetings; not just the month before the fair but throughout the program year. Helen saw that holding 4-H project meetings was a special way for youth to “learn by doing”. Her longevity in the program afforded her the opportunity to make a generational impact on the 4-H families of Dodge County.

Her involvement in Space Camp, International 4-H Youth Exchange and Southern District Leadership Conference strengthened her leadership skills and allowed her to connect with youth and adults from across the state, country, and world.

Helen is a very dedicated volunteer in 4-H and the community, while fostering meaningful relationships. She has gone above and beyond the volunteer role and sets a positive image in all that she is involved with.