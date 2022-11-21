World Dairy Expo breed sales net over $2.4 million

WDE

Buyers from around the world vied for the many world-class cattle and embryos sold during the 55th World Dairy Expo which netted over $2.4 million in sales.

Top of the World Jersey Sale

The Top of the World Jersey Sale took place on Tues., Oct. 4 in The Tanbark. Topping the sale was JX Pine-Tree Stoney 2770 {4}-P-ET, consigned by Pine-Tree Dairy of Marshallville, Ohio, and was purchased by Semex and Vierra Dairy, Guelph, Ontario, Canada, for $18,500. The second-high seller of the night was rights to an IVF session from Pine-Tree 2271 Feder 2718-PP-ET, also consigned by Pine-Tree Dairy of Marshallville, Ohio. Four J Farms of Tulare, Calif. purchased this for $4,000.

The 16 lots averaged $3,480 with a sale total of $55,700.

World Ayrshire Event Sale

The World Ayrshire Event Sale was also held on Tues., Oct. 4, and was topped by a pick of five March 2023 calves from Margot Precious sired by Libby’s Lochinvar. This lot was consigned by Kurt Wolf and Mike Maier of Epworth, Iowa and was purchased by Luck-E Holsteins, Hampshire, Ill. for $11,000.

The sale’s 14 consignments totaled $67,475 with a sale average of $4,820.

World Premier Brown Swiss Sale

The World Premier Brown Swiss Sale filled the Sale Pavilion on Wed., Oct. 5 following the completion of the International Brown Swiss Show and wrapped up the Word Brown Swiss Conference.

Consigned by Dennis Mashek – Hilltop Acres, Calmar, Iowa, the high-selling lot was Hilltop Acres J Promise-ETV, who sold for $28,500 to STgenetics of Navasota, Texas. The second highest lot, La Rainbow Sweet Cheerful-ETV, consigned by Brian Lammers of Botkins, Ohio, was purchased by Pine-Tree Dairy, Marshallville, Ohio for $20,500.

A total of 33 lots were sold, for a sale total of $280,650 and averaging $7,995 per lot. The buyers represented 9 U.S. states and Canada.

World Classic ’22 Sale

The World Classic rounded out a week of successful breed sales with a sale average of $39,373 for 53 lots, totaling gross sales of $2,086,750.

Topping the sale, for a price of $170,000, was JX FB Verstappen {6}-ET, a Jersey heifer calf purchased by Vierra Dairy, Hilmar, Calif. and consigned by FB Genetics, Dumas, Texas. The second-highest selling lot, FB World Classic, was also consigned by FB Genetics, Dumas Texas, and was purchased by STgenetics, Navasota, Texas, for $105,000.

Buyers represented 10 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces.