9 Holsteins die in semi crash

TOWN OF CHESTER ‒Nine Holstein cattle died after the semi they were being transported in tipped over after sliding down an embankment on a highway ramp in the town of Chester on Nov. 10, 2022.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a 1994 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a trailer loaded with 38 Holsteins entered the northbound exit ramp on Hwy. 151 from Hwy. 26 in the township of Chester just south of Waupun around 9 p.m.

The driver, a 61 year old Potosi, Wis., man said he pulled onto the shoulder to stop. However, the shoulder was soft and the tractor trailer began to slide down the embankment despite the driver's attempts to correct the trailer. The vehicle and trailer tipped over onto its side.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt said nine of the Holsteins died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the crash.

Assisting at the crash scene were Waupun Police Department, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, 10-51 Towing, Waupun Veterinary Clinic, Granite Stock Removal, Lemmenes Farms and Vande Zande Farms.