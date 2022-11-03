Fire causes significant damage at Eden Meat Market in rural Fond du Lac Co.

Daphne Lemke

The Reporter

EDEN – A fire caused significant damage Thursday morning at Eden Meat Market & Catering, a family business that has been around since the 1890s.

Fond du Lac County and municipal fire officials responded to a fire call about 9 a.m. Thursday at the meat market, 115 E. Main St. The blaze was deemed unsuspicious with no serious injuries.

An employee at the meat market called 911 for a vent fire in the butcher shop that spread to bacon grease from the morning meat processing.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Eden Fire Department and surrounding fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire before it spread to adjacent buildings. Traffic was rerouted around the village after officials closed down U.S. 45 for three hours.

Employees initially tried to extinguish the fire, but had to evacuate the building, according to the sheriff's department. Three employees were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, and the shop sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

Eden Meat Market & Catering is a long-standing family business serving Fond du Lac County and beyond for 130 years. According to the shop's Facebook page, the business is closed until further notice, including for all deer drop-off and processing, catering, market and business office needs.

Officials that assisted at the scene include fire departments from Campbellsport, Lamartine, Mt. Calvary, North Fond du Lac, Oakfield, St. Cloud, town of Fond du Lac, city of Fond du Lac, Calumet, Kewaskum, Brownsville, Waupun and Lomira, as well as Campbellsport and Mt. Calvary Ambulance, Eden First Responders, WE Energies and the Fond du Lac County Highway Department.