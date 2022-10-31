128 Wisconsin youth receive American FFA Degree

An elite group of Wisconsin youth achieved the highest honor a member can obtain in the FFA organization. This past weekend, 128 FFA members walked across the state in the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to receive their American FFA Degrees during the National FFA Convention.

Recipients of their American Degrees were: Amherst: Abigail Helbach; Ashland: Taylor Milanowski; Auburndale: Sara Snortheim; Baraboo: Hannah Wieczorek; Bay Port: Cassandra Kriescher; Big Foot: Sydney Bender; Cadott: Taylor Lindsay; Cambridge: Rachel Drotzer, Emily Hanson, Allison Lund, Haden Hartwig and Sophie Grieser; Campbellsport: Brooke Cooper; Cashton: Megan Culpitt and Izzi Mason; Cochrane-Fountain City: Amara Livingston; Columbus: Amanda Dunbar, Corrina Larson and Abbygail Hayes.

Denmark: Katrina Hoesly, Alexandra Nowak, Lashawna Vogel and Autumn Kaminski; DeSoto: April Haakenson; Dodgeland: Brock Roy; Edgerton: Marie Harried; Ellsworth: Riley Anderson, Brianna Hove, Raye Schmalstig and Lindsey Augustine; Evansville; Hannah Vanthournout; Freedom: Joe Schuh and Ryan Vosters; Flambeau: Kathleen Zimmer; Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau: Emily Osborn; Granton: Ashlee Piskow; Green Bay East: Natalie Hannemann; Jefferson: Noah Heine; Juda: Emily Makos; Kewaskum: Jada Rochwite; Laconia: Matthew Ludtke and Kaylee Mess.

Lake Mills: Madalyn Miller-Nielsen and Mia Schroeder; Lomira: Katelyn King; Luxemburg-Casco: Brianna Paye; Marshfield: Claire Bangart; Mayville: Trinity Radcliffe; Mauston: Rylee Guajardo; Medford: Abby Tomandl; Menomonie: Benjamin Styer and Andrew Zukowski; Milton: Seth Haldiman, Emma McNally and Cole Kudrna; Monroe: Mitchell Grossen; Montello: Jesse Klapper and Austin Krentz; Mount Horeb: Grant Schult; Oconto Falls: Brenton Wolf; Osceola: Rachel Nelson.

Owen-Withee: Cheryl Ann Ackerman, Emma Benninger, Brooklynne Bogseth, Dylan Lampi, Craig Cerven, Matthew Fischer, Lucas Miller, Austin Rose, Bailee Malecki and Serena Bakke; Parkview: Rachel Hammes; Plymouth: Zoe Ertel, Morgan Phipps, Anna Seifert and Isaac Kohlman; Portage: Brock Ashley and Calli Tennyson; Potosi: Nicholas Edge and Austin Uppena; Pulaski: Kayla Reed; Randolph-Cambria-Friesland: Cobey Alderden, Colten De Jager, Dillin Schulz, Hanna Raley, Jeremy Hoekstra, Hailey Hendrickson, Sawyer Westra and Seth Cupery.

Random Lake: Gary Kumrow; Rio: Jacob Roche and Autumn Trainor; River Ridge: Kendra Jentz; River Valley: Mia Hillebrand and Tiffany Jo Neuheisel; Sauk Prairie: Olivia Davis and Austin Rider; Seymour: Zach Stingle; Shullsburg: Reagan Russell and Zachary Wiegel; Slinger: Allison Gundrum, Hope Lockstaedt and Brooke Kiefer; Spencer: Zachary Endreas; Tomah: Keith Clark, Emily Powell and Cody Hall; Tri-County: Shannon Sachs; Union Grove: Connor Esch and Kelsey Henderson.

Viroqua: Lloyd Hardy; Waterford: Kevin Ehrhart; Waupaca: Anna Doyle and Alex Orr; Waupun: Cole Hicken and Alexa Kuhn; Westfield: Hannah Hockerman; Weyauwega-Fremont: Ashley Johnson, Kloe Miller, Hannah Timm and Mason Marquette; Winneconne: Evelyn Brzozowski and Morgan Selwitschka; Wisconsin Heights: Dakota Lueck and Hunter Walz; and Wonewoc Center: Tessa Gehri, Gabriel Wohlrab and Lindsay Peters.