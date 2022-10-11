Ag Briefs: Firefighters battle Kewaunee Co. dairy farm blaze

Wisconsin State Farmer

TOWN OF LINCOLN, WI

10 fire depts. battle Kewaunee Co. dairy farm fire

Firefighters from 10 fire departments from across Kewaunee and Door counties spent about six hours on Oct. 4 battling a fire at a dairy farm. No humans or animals were injured in the blaze.

Algoma Fire & Rescue was called at 8:49 a.m. to a barn fire on the Wallace Dairy Farm at N9388 County P. Upon arriving, Fire Chief Thomas Ackerman told the Star-News that responders found heavy smoke pouring out of the milking house and a storage building that contained hay and straw.

Ackerman said firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the two buildings and move the hay and straw from the storage unit. He also said all the dairy animals were removed from the milking house and taken to a nearby dairy farm so they could be milked and taken care of.

MADISON, WI

Wisconsinites earn honors at World Dairy Expo

R-John Crushin On Courtney, owned by Jacey and Hadley Ross of Delavan, Wisconsin, was the winning Four-Year-Old and Reserve Senior Champion in the Intermediate division at the International Junior Holstein show at World Dairy Expo.

Weigland Denver Athena-ET rose to the top of the Spring Heifer Calf Class before being named Reserve Junior Champion. Athena is owned by Ella, Adam and Claire Bindl of Plymouth, Wisconsin.

Colton and Ashley Brandel of Lake Mills, Wis., led Junior three-year-old Brand-New Z Fall in Love-ET to Reserve Intermediate Champion honors in the International Junior Milking Shorthorn show at World Dairy Expo.

Reserve Senior Champion honors went to Molehill Lottery Caliente, the winning Five-Year-Old Cow owned by Mike Gregory & Tyler Endres of Oxford, Wis., at the International Milking Shorthorn show. Lazy M Farm LLC – Michael and Herman Maier of Stitzer, Wisconsin took home three of the premier titles as Premier Breeder, Premier Exhibitor and Premier Breeder of the International Milking Shorthorn Heifer Show.

MADISON, WI

State youth earn WDE Fitting Contest honors

Youth across North America participated in the 2022 World Dairy Expo Youth Fitting Contest. There were 78 participants registered, representing 12 U.S. states, Denmark and Canada. Contestants, ages 13-21, were given one hour to prepare their animal to be showring ready.

Wisconsin youth among the top five finishers in each division were: Inter. female: Ellie Larson, Evansville, 2; Inter. male: Matthew Winch, Fennimore, 3; Sr. female: Brooke Hammann, Barron, 1; Haley Beukema, New Richmond, 3; Alexis Blankenberg, Platteville, 4; Sr. male: Brian Mccullough, Juda, 4.

MADISON, WI

WI growers earn honors in World Forage Analysis Superbowl

MADISON, WIS. – 300 entries were evaluated in this year’s World Forage Analysis Superbowl at World Dairy Expo. The Grand Champion First-Time Entrant award of $2,000, sponsored by New Holland, went to Strassburg Creek Farm of Wittenberg for their BMR corn silage. In the area of Quality Counts Corn Silage, Four Hands Holsteins of Amery captured top honors with their BMR corn silage.

The top five placings from each category are:

Grand Champion (GC) Baleage – Harry Bontrager, Bonduel, 1; Adams Creek Farm, Bangor, 2; Joseph Beachy, Bonduel, 3. GC Dairy Hay – Donald and Nancy Hasselquist, Osceola, 2; GC Grass Hay – Opportunity Acres, Lena, 2; Rosedale Genetics, Oxford, 4; Indianhead Holsteins, Barron, 5. GC Alfalfa Haylage – Daniel Nolt, Spencer, 4.

GC Mixed/Grass Haylage – Opportunity Acres, Lena, 1; Jenks Jerseys, Marathon, 2; Packenham Farms, Rib Lake, 3; Curvin Brubacher, Stanley, 5. GC Standard Corn Silage – Twin Cities View, Manitowoc, 1; Michael Martin, Colby, 3; Olsons Dairy Farm, Birnamwood, 5. GC BMR Corn Silage – Brown Star Farms, Gillett, 2; BS Acres, Dresser, 3; Litwiller Farms, Almena, 5.

MADISON, WI

Participants selected for 2023 WFBF Leadership Institute

Fifteen agricultural leaders have been selected to participate in the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Leadership Institute. This year-long leadership training program’s mission is to develop strong and effective agricultural leaders.

Members of the 2023 WFBF Leadership Institute class are: Christina Benson, Darlington; Allison Bragger, Independence; Isaac Christenson, Amery; Jay Moore, Waukesha; Lindsay Fowler, Malone; Stephanie Hoff, Madison; Roseanna Hoffman, Antigo; Mikayla Kuehl, Kewaunee; David Mickelson, DeForest; Linda Mullins, Oshkosh; Kaitlyn Riley, Gays Mills; Ed Rippley, Cochrane; Brooke Trustem, Evansville; Amanda Williams, Shawano; and Eric Wuthrich, New Glarus.

The WFBF Leadership Institute consists of five, multi-day sessions that provide hands-on learning on agricultural issues, leadership development and speaking skills, interaction with Farm Bureau staff and government leaders at the state and national levels and networking with other participants. The class capstone event will be a trip, with the WFBF Board of Directors, to Washington, D.C. in June 2024.

VERNON CO., WI

Vernon County deer farm confirmed with CWD

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has confirmed that a white-tailed buck at a Vernon County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The 1-acre farm has been placed under quarantine, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff will conduct an epidemiological investigation.