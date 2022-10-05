State dairy youth shine in 2022 WDE showmanship contest

World Dairy Expo

MADISON, WIS – World Dairy Expo welcomed 463 competitors to the colored shavings for the Youth Showmanship Contest on Sun., Oct. 2. Youth from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania rose to the top in the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Divisions, respectively.

Winning the Junior Division out of 156 participants was Cameron Ryan of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. In addition to this honor, Ryan received the W. Terry Howard First Place Award of a custom embroidered jacket courtesy of Images Custom Embroidery and clippers sponsored by Andis Company.

Other Wisconsin youth joining Ryan in the winner's circle for Juniors, ages 9-13 include: Stella Schmocker, Whitewater, third; Benny Uhe, Janesville, fourth; Justin Brandel, Lake Mills, sixth; Reid Vandoske, Cleveland, seventh; and Natalie Mauk, Plymouth, eighth.

Competing in the Intermediate Division, ages 14-16 were 139 exhibitors. Wisconsin showmen placing among the top ten include: Logan Harbaugh, Marion, third; Peyton Voegeli, Poynette, fourth; Tessa Schmocker, Whitewater, sixth; Tyler Leuch, Pulaski, Wis. eighth; Matthew Winch, Fennimore, ninth; and Brianne Vandoske, Cleveland, tenth.

In the Senior Division ages 17-21 with 168 exhibitors, Kylie Konyn of Madison placed fourth.

Jason French, Brian Kelroy and Claire Swale served as the official judges of the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Division, respectively.