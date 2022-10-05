It’s a three-peat win for Malt in the International Guernsey Show

World Dairy Expo

MADISON, WIS. – Valley Gem Atlas Malt-ET, the winning Six-Year-Old & Older Cow, took home the honor of Grand Champion Female, Senior Champion Female, Best Bred & Owned Animal and Best Uddered Cow of the International Guernsey Show on Tues., Oct. 4.

Exhibited by Valley Gem Farms of Cumberland, Wisconsin, they were awarded the Allen Hetts Grand Champion Trophy and the $1,000 Udder Comfort Grand Champion Award. This is the third consecutive year that Malt has claimed Grand and Senior Champion Female honors.

Reserve Grand Champion Female and Reserve Senior Champion was Springhill Kojack Uno-ET. The six-year-old & older cow was exhibited by Ty & Ean Mader and Faith Ling of Springfield, Missouri.

Other Wisconsin Guernseys earning honors on the colored shavings include: Reserve Junior Champion and first-place Fall Heifer Calf was Prairie Gem Midnight Storm-ETV, exhibited by Dylan & Cameron Ryan of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. Storm was also awarded the Junior Champion Female of the Junior Show after winning the Fall Heifer Calf class.

Intermediate Champion Female of the Junior Show was Dix Lee Kojack Dont Doubt Me-ETV, the first-place Senior Three-Year-Old Cow. Dont Doubt Me was exhibited by Haley Beukema, Lauryn Weisensel and Brynn Grewe of New Richmond, Wisconsin.