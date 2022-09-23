Crash involving milk truck, FedEx truck sends two to hospital

TOWN OF RUBICON – A crash involving a milk truck and a FedEx truck that sent two to the hospital on Sept. 22, 2022, closed down a Dodge County intersection while authorities mopped up thousands of gallons of spilled milk.

According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, a FedEx ground delivery truck driven by Jose Larenzana was traveling west on County N around 9:44 a.m. in the town of Rubicon when he stopped at the stop sign and pulled out into the path of a Western Star milk truck that was traveling south on County P.

The collision caused the milk truck to overturn, spilling around 5,800 gallons of milk onto the roadway and ditch. Larenzana, 26, of Franklin, Wis., and the driver of the milk truck, James Krueger, 28, of Mayville, WI., were transported from the scene to a Hartford hospital for treatment of injuries.

Assisting at the crash were the Hartford Fire Department and EMA, Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation.