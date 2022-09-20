So much to do, so much to see at World Dairy Expo

Wisconsin State Farmer

For six days, the Alliant Energy Center in Madison is the mecca for everything dairy. Here is the schedule of events for this premier show. Put this Expo schedule at your fingertips using the WDE Mobile Event App, available in the App Store and in Google Play.

Sunday, October 2nd, 2022

8:00 AM – National 4-H, National Intercollegiate & International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contests (C)

10:00 AM – World Dairy Expo Youth Fitting Contest (SP)

2:00 PM – World Dairy Expo Youth Showmanship Contest (C)

5:30 PM – National 4-H, National Intercollegiate & International Post-Secondary Dairy Cattle Judging Contest Awards Banquet (T)

Monday, October 3rd, 2022

7:00 AM – International Junior Holstein Show (C)

7:00 AM – International Milking Shorthorn Show (C)

4:00 PM – International Jersey Show - Heifers (C)

4:30 PM – Dairy Shrine Reception and Awards Banquet (EH Atrium)

Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

7:00 AM – International Jersey Show - Cows/Groups (C)

8:00 AM – Central National FFA Events (SP & EH)

8:30 AM – International Guernsey Show (C)

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM – Tanbark Talk (T)

9:30 AM - 10:30 AM – FFA Seminar: "Agricultural Careers Panel" (MD2)

9:30 AM - 10:15 AM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Revolutionizing Animal Health with Quorum Quenching Technology" (KN)

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Virtual Farm Tour - Walnutdale Farms (MD1)

10:30 AM - 11:15 AM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Rumen Protected Glucose for Dairy Cows" (KN)

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM – FFA Seminar: "Careers to Win It" (MD2)

11:30 AM - 12:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Meet the New Generation of Herd Management" (KN)

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM – Expo Seminar: "Milking Quickly, Gently and Completely: Can We Consistently Achieve All Three?" (MD1)

12:30 PM - 1:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "The Environmental Benefits of Modern Dairy, Hay, and Forage Production Technologies" (KN)

1:30 PM - 2:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Reducing Pathogen Loads in Recycled Manure Solids Used as Dairy Bedding to Decrease SCC and Incidence of Mastitis" (KN)

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM – Expo en Español: "Rutinas de ordeño: como afectan la eficiencia de ordeño y la producción de leche" (MD1)

2:30 PM - 3:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "IgY Technology: Unlocking Future Improvements in Health and Sustainability" (KN)

3:00 PM – International Brown Swiss Show - Heifers (C)

7:00 PM – World Ayrshire Event Sale (SP)

7:00 PM – Top of the World Jersey Sale (T)

Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

7:00 AM – International Brown Swiss Show - Cows/Groups (C)

7:00 AM – Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding (MD2)

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM – Family Lounge, hosted by Dairy Girl Network (EH2 WDE Family Lounge)

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM – Tanbark Talk: Athletes Powered by Dairy (T)

9:30 AM - 10:15 AM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Rumen Protected Glucose for Dairy Cows" (KN)

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Dairy Forage Seminar: "Pre- and Post-Harvesting Practices to Maximize Corn Silage Production and Utilization" (DF)

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Virtual Farm Tour - Homestead Dairy, LLC. (MD1)

10:30 AM - 11:15 AM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Application of Manure In-Season with a Permanent Underground Irrigation System" (KN)

11:30 AM - 12:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "A New Opportunity to Enhance Transition Cow Health and Performance through Vitamin D Nutrition: Calcidiol A New Form of Vitamin D Now Available to Feed Dairy Cattle" (KN)

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM – Expo Seminar: "Carbon Credits: What Do They Mean and How Do They Affect Dairy?" (MD1)

12:30 PM - 1:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Behind a Successful Lactation is a Proper Dry-off" (KN)

1:00 PM – Global Trends Driving Dairy Demand (MD2)

1:30 PM - 2:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Supporting Normal with Effective Probiotics" (KN)

1:30 PM – International Red & White Show - Heifers (C)

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM – Dairy Forage Seminar: "Here’s How We Produce Top-Quality Baleage" (DF)

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM – Expo en Español: "Como Motivar y Mejorar la Retención de Empleados" (MD1)

2:30 PM - 3:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Fueling The Future: Smells Like Methane" (KN)

3:00 PM – World Premier Brown Swiss Sale (SP)

3:30 PM – International Ayrshire Show - Heifers (C)

7:00 PM – Recognition Awards Banquet (T)

MORE: Welcome to the newly reimagined schedule of World Dairy Expo

MORE: Herschleb up to the task of leading World Dairy Expo forward

Thursday, October 6th, 2022

7:00 AM – International Ayrshire Show - Cows/Groups (C)

7:00 AM – International Red & White Show - Cows/Groups (C)

8:30 AM – Global Dairy Symposium (MD4)

8:30 AM – Young Cooperators Program Workshop (MO)

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM – Tanbark Talk: U.S. Farm Report - LIVE (T)

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM – World Dairy Expo Tech Spotlight (MD2)

9:30 AM - 10:15 AM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Advances in On-site Feed Analysis for Improved Production and Herd Health" (KN)

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Virtual Farm Tour - Bateman's Mosida Farms (MD1)

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Dairy Forage Seminar: "Optimizing Dietary Alfalfa and Corn Silage Ratios for Dairy Cattle" (DF)

10:30 AM - 11:15 AM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Supporting Normal with Effective Probiotics" (KN)

11:00 AM – The Future Viability of Dairy Farmers in the U.S. (MO)

11:30 AM - 12:15 AM – Knowledge Nook Session: "A New Opportunity to Enhance Transition Cow Health and Performance through Vitamin D Nutrition: Calcidiol A New Form of Vitamin D Now Available to Feed Dairy Cattle" (KN)

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM – Expo Seminar: “Could activists carry away your dairy?” (MD1)

12:30 PM - 1:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Fast and Slow: Aerobically Stable Silage in 15 days" (KN)

1:00 PM – Sharing Wisdom (MD2)

1:00 PM – International Holstein Show - Heifers (C)

1:30 PM - 2:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Application of Manure In-Season with a Permanent Underground Irrigation System" (KN)

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM – Dairy Forage Seminar: "Optimal Fertilizer Management During and After Alfalfa Stands" (DF)

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM – Expo en Español: "Seguridad en el Lugar de Trabajo" (MD1)

2:30 PM - 3:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Rumen Protected Glucose for Dairy Cows" (KN)

4:30 PM – UW-Platteville School of Agriculture Alumni Reception (MO)

5:00 PM – International Reception (MD1-4)

5:00 PM – UW-River Falls Alumni Reception (EH Waubesa)

7:00 PM – World Classic '22 Holstein Sale (C)

Friday, October 7th, 2022

7:30 AM – International Holstein Show - Cows/Groups (C)

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM – Tanbark Talk: Meet Dairy Farming Olympian, Elle St. Pierre (T)

9:30 AM - 11:30 AM – Career Connections (MD4)

9:30 AM - 10:15 AM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Mapping Out a Successful Mineral Nutrition Feeding Program" (KN)

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Dairy Forage Seminar: "Feeding Grass, Alternate Species, and Cover Crops for Higher Production" (DF)

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM – Virtual Farm Tour - Skråmered (MD1)

10:30 AM - 11:15 AM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Reducing Pathogen Loads in Recycled Manure Solids Used as Dairy Bedding to Decrease SCC and Incidence of Mastitis" (KN)

11:30 AM - 12:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Meet the New Generation of Herd Management" (KN)

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM – Expo Seminar: “The Future of our Dairy Markets - What Reforms Are Needed?” (MD1)

12:30 PM - 1:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session: "Fitness to Transport On-Farm Implementation" (KN)

1:30 PM - 2:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session TBA (KN)

1:30 PM - 2:30 PM – Dairy Forage Seminar: "Agronomic Management of Annual Alternative Forage Crops/Mixes" (DF)

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM – Expo en Español: "Como Resolver Conflictos entre Empleados en las Lecherias" (MD1)

2:30 PM - 3:15 PM – Knowledge Nook Session TBA (KN)

4:00 PM – Parade of Champions (C)

Key: C - Coliseum; SP - Sale Pavilion; T - Tanbark; EH - Exhibition Hall; MD - Mendota; KN - Knowledge Nook; DF - Dairy Forage Seminar Stage; MO - Monona.

World Dairy Expo's 650-company Trade Show is open 9AM-5PM Tuesday through Thursday and from 9AM-4PM Friday. Vendors are located in the Coliseum, Exhibition Hall, Trade Center and Outdoor Trade Malls.

World Dairy Expo Family Lounge, hosted by Dairy Girl Network is available from 9AM-5PM, Tuesday through Thursday and from 9AM-4PM Friday in the (EH2). This area is a place for families with small children to rest and recharge. This quiet lounge features abundant seating, a changing area and more. The lounge is located in the Madison Room on the second floor of the Exhibition Hall.