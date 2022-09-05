Wisconsin FFA member among top 3 in Culver's essay contest

Wisconsin State Farmer

A member of the Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA captured second place in the 8th annual FFA Essay Contest sponsored by Culver's restaurant, earning $5,000 for their Wisconsin-based chapter.

Culver’s asked students to share the ways the ever-changing agriculture industry is positively impacting the world. From developing new technologies to establishing more sustainable practices that will impact the next generation, Culver's believes that today’s young leaders will shape the future of the industry.

Culver’s selected three winning FFA members’ entries, donating a total of $15,000 to their chapters to help fund agricultural education and leadership opportunities, such as the trip to the 2022 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 26-29, 2022:

First place ($7,500): Jenna C. of the Logan County FFA in Kentucky

Second place ($5,000): Briella B. of the Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA in Wisconsin

Third place ($2,500): Anna B. of the Monroe City FFA in Missouri

“Giving students the opportunity to share the positive impact of agriculture encourages more youth to become engaged in the industry,” says Alison Demmer, Culver’s marketing and public relations manager and former Wisconsin FFA president. “It is evident that the future of agriculture is bright, and Culver’s is proud to support the next generation of young leaders ready to make a difference.”

The excerpts that follow are highlights from the three winning essays, which were selected by Culver’s and the National FFA Organization.

Briella referenced the words of the FFA Creed as she writes about how students can take action now and become engaged in agriculture:

“Agriculture has, is, and will continue to make a positive difference in feeding the population, innovating ideas, and producing biodegradable products. The final line of the FFA Creed reflects on how each individual is responsible for more than just themselves… I am the future of agriculture and it is my job to communicate the struggles of the past, the ideas of the present, and the benefits of the future to my community, my state, and my world.”

The FFA Essay Contest is part of the Thank You Farmers® Project, an initiative created by Culver’s that encourages smart farming through agricultural education programs.