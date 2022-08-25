9-year-old seriously injured in farm accident

TOWN OF EDEN – A 9-year-old girl sustained serious injuries in a farm accident near Eden on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, rescue workers were called to W3551 Sunny Road in the town of Eden shortly before 3 p.m. Aug. 24, for the report of a child pinned under a large haybale.

The girl was flown by helicopter to Wisconsin Children's Hospital in Milwaukee with what were reported as serious injuries.

Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says that three children were chasing kittens in a barn when two of the children climbed up onto two large haybales, tipping them over and trapping the girl below.

Two adults on the farm were able to move the hay, freeing the child from underneath prior to the arrival of rescue crews. The two other children were not injured.