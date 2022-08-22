Wisconsin lawmakers participate in on-farm nutrient Stewardship Field Day

FS Insight

Wisconsin legislators, state agency representatives and local officials attended an on-farm field day to learn about sustainable farming practices through the Sustainable 4RWI partnership on August 17. Sustainable 4RWI focuses on the 4R approach to nutrient stewardship – using the right nutrient source, at the right rate, at the right time, in the right place – that allows for the achievement of cropping system goals including enhanced environmental protection, increased farmer profitability and improved sustainability.

The field day was hosted by the Griswold family of Taglane Dairy in Ixonia as a partnership between Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Insight FS. Highlights of the day showcased precision planting practices, nutrient management planning, precision nitrogen application and cover crop development, all implemented with 4R principles.

“We value our partnership with Insight FS and are grateful for the opportunity to highlight our shared sustainability goals with legislators and community leaders,” shared Kevin Griswold, owner of Taglane Dairy.

“It is important for everyone to work together to be good conservationists,” said Scott Schultz, Jefferson County Farm Bureau Board member. “We have come a long way and are proud to showcase the great work we are doing.”

Representative Mark Spreitzer, who sits on the Assembly Committee on Agriculture, attended the event.

“It’s great to see what farmers are doing with conservation practices such as cover crops, no-till and precision nitrogen application,” shared Rep. Spreitzer. “These practices help to reduce runoff, improve soil health and improve a farmer’s bottom line.”

One goal of these events is to have these conversations on the farm, while looking directly at the technology, collaborations and the planning that goes into these practices.

“Insight FS is proud to partner with Jefferson County Farm Bureau and the Griswold family to showcase sustainability for our legislators,” said Ben Huber, General Manager of Insight FS. “It is so important to engage elected officials to showcase what we do and why, which is why we collaborate on Sustainable 4RWI.”