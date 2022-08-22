Ag Briefs: State Fair sees 19% increase in attendance

Wisconsin State Farmer

WEST ALLIS, WI

State Fair sees 19% increase in attendance

The 171st Wisconsin State Fair brought recorded 1,003,450 attendees during its 11 day run from Aug. 4-14, a 19% increase over 2021 attendance.

Over 10,000 competitive exhibit and animal entries were judged and showcased at the Wisconsin State Fair. The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $321,950; the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised more than $100,000; and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $45,565. A significant portion of funds raised at these auctions benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association served 320,000 Original Cream Puffs to fairgoers while over 100,000 ears of corn were served.

STURGEON BAY, WI

Farmers to explore new soil health opportunities

Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day from 3:30-6:30 p.m, Aug. 30 at Brey Cycle Farm, 6102 County OO, Sturgeon Bay, to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices.

Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms: Brey Cycle Farm where there will be a discussion about management-intensive grazing and a demonstration of soil health in a pit and at Olson Family Farms, attendees will be able to view interseeding of cover crops into corn and discuss cover crop opportunities after winter wheat. There will also be a rainfall simulator.

To RSVP visit https://bit.ly/3wnbrbf

MADISON, WI

WI companies issue recalls of lard products

Four Wisconsin companies have issues voluntary recalls of lard products, due to the product not being produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety plan, according to WI DATCP.

Voluntary Class 1 recall notices were issued by: Amery Meat Market in Amery, Wis.,Lard, 1.5 to 1.75-lb. containers, carrying the package code 22068; Eastman Locker in Eastman, Wis., rendered lard, 1-lb. tubs, sold before Aug. 9, 2022;Weber’s Processing Plant in Cuba City, Wis., lard, 5- and 10-lb. tubs, sold before Aug. 5, 2022; Gunderson’s Food Service in Mondovi, Wis., rendered lard, 4-lb. tubs, produced on Sept. 14, 2021.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products.

MADISON, WI

Waukesha Co. herd depopulated after CWD detection

State officials confirmed that a Waukesha County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) earlier this year has been depopulated. Of the 20 animals depopulated, eight tested positive for the disease.

In February, DATCP immediately quarantined the farm when two 3-year-old white-tailed bucks tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The USDA depopulated the herd on Aug. 3, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing, WI DATCP reported.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Membership in National FFA reaches all-time high

The National FFA Organization announced a record-high student membership number of 850,823, an increase of 15% from last year. In addition, chapter numbers increased by 178, resulting in 8,995 chapters in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The top five student membership states are Texas, California, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

MALONE, WI

Mosaic Meadows awarded at ACS competition

Mosaic Meadows received awards at the 2022 American Cheese Society Judging and Competition. The largest event of its kind for American-made cheeses, the ACS Competition took place May 19-20, with winners announced at the 39th ACS Annual Conference in Portland, Oregon, July 20-23.

LaClare Creamery took home third place for their evalon goat cheese and Saxon Creamery took home first place for their saxony alpine. In 2018, LaClare and Saxon combined to form Mosaic Meadows.

OCONTO, WI

New plan to address clean drinking water announced

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin DNR, announced a new $10 million grant program to support the replacement, reconstruction, treatment, or abandonment of contaminated private wells.

The program, based on the state’s Well Compensation Grant Program, will expand eligibility beyond the current Well Compensation Program to support more private well owners and increase access to clean drinking water.

With this $10 million investment and expanded eligibility criteria, it is estimated the program could help well owners address contamination in approximately 1,036 additional wells.

SACRAMENTO, CA

Tomatoes getting squeezed due to water crisis

California leads the world in production of processing tomatoes — the variety that gets canned and used in commercial kitchens to make some of the most popular foods. The problem is that the worst drought in 1,200 years is forcing farmers to grapple with a water crisis that’s undermining the crop, threatening to further push up prices from salsa to spaghetti sauce, Northern New York Newspapers reported.

Mike Montna, head of the California Tomato Growers Association, said growers are getting to a point where they don’t have inventory left to keep fulfilling the market demand.

Lack of water is shrinking production in a region responsible for a quarter of the world’s output, which is having an impact on prices of tomato-based products.