Agromatic Holstein Futurity wraps up 2022 Fond du Lac Co. Fair dairy show

Winner of the 5-year-old division of the Agromatic Holstein Futurity at the Fond du Lac County Fair is Donru Angela D-back-ET. Back row from left, award sponsor, Rae Nell Halbur; Agromatic Representative, Kurt Loehr; Trophy Sponsor, Amy Ryan, owners, Nathan, Jim, Mary, Lauren & Emme Gillette and Judge, Brooks Hendrickson. Front row from left, 2022 Miss Fond du Lac, Zoe Leu; 2022 Fond du Lac County Fairest of the Fair, Kaylee Mess; 2022 Wisconsin Holstein Princess, Maddy Hensel; Wisconsin Holstein Princess Attendant, Elena Jarvey.

Some of the best Holsteins in Fond du Lac County circled the show ring inside the Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds during the 2022 Agromatic Holstein Futurity. 

Winning the 5-year-olds division was Donru Angela D-back-ET exhibited by Donru Farms/Jim Gillette family of Rosendale. The 5-year-old also won best udder and top Bred & Owned animal.

Kamphuis Farms LLC of Brandon earned the production award winner with Go-Make Chelios Ella. The top junior-owned animal in the 5-year old class went to Valley-Drive Jacoby Tarawa owned by Emily Stumpf.

Winner of the 2-year-old division of the Agromatic Holstein Futurity at the Fond du Lac County Fair is Ryan-Vu Hancock Magical. Back row from left: Owners Dylan Ryan; Agromatic representative, Kurt Loehr; animal owner Amy Ryan & Cameron Ryan; Ryan-Vu Hancock Magical with owner Chad Ryan and Judge Brooks Hendrickson. From row from left, 2022 Miss Fond du Lac, Zoe Leu; 2022 Wisconsin Holstein Princess, Maddy Hensel; Wisconsin Holstein Princess Attendant, Elena Jarvey.

In the 2-year-old division, first place was awarded to Ryan-Vu Hancock Magical owned by Dylan & Cameron Ryan of Fond du Lac. The 2-year-old also garnered best udder and top bred & owned honors.

The top junior-owned 2-year-old out of a class of 11 animals was shown by Kaylee, Samuel and Leah Mess with Just-R-Mess USTP Cobalt-Red .Best dressed female was Emily Stumpf and best dressed male was Sam Mess.

Brooks Hendrickson of Belleville, Wisconsin served as the event's judge. Major sponsor is Agromatic, Inc. of Fond du Lac. Other event sponsors include FDL Co. Holstein Assn, FDL Co. Ag Society, Wood’s Floral and Gifts, Frey Livestock Trucking, LakeView IBA, Compeer & Tari Costello.

