Agromatic Holstein Futurity wraps up 2022 Fond du Lac Co. Fair dairy show

Wisconsin State Farmer

Some of the best Holsteins in Fond du Lac County circled the show ring inside the Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds during the 2022 Agromatic Holstein Futurity.

Winning the 5-year-olds division was Donru Angela D-back-ET exhibited by Donru Farms/Jim Gillette family of Rosendale. The 5-year-old also won best udder and top Bred & Owned animal.

Kamphuis Farms LLC of Brandon earned the production award winner with Go-Make Chelios Ella. The top junior-owned animal in the 5-year old class went to Valley-Drive Jacoby Tarawa owned by Emily Stumpf.

In the 2-year-old division, first place was awarded to Ryan-Vu Hancock Magical owned by Dylan & Cameron Ryan of Fond du Lac. The 2-year-old also garnered best udder and top bred & owned honors.

The top junior-owned 2-year-old out of a class of 11 animals was shown by Kaylee, Samuel and Leah Mess with Just-R-Mess USTP Cobalt-Red .Best dressed female was Emily Stumpf and best dressed male was Sam Mess.

Brooks Hendrickson of Belleville, Wisconsin served as the event's judge. Major sponsor is Agromatic, Inc. of Fond du Lac. Other event sponsors include FDL Co. Holstein Assn, FDL Co. Ag Society, Wood’s Floral and Gifts, Frey Livestock Trucking, LakeView IBA, Compeer & Tari Costello.