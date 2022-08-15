USDA forecasts US corn down, soybean production up from 2021

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Crop Production report issued by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) forecasted U.S. corn production down from 2021 and soybean production up from last year. Corn production is down 5% from last year, forecast at 14.4 billion bushels; soybean growers are expected to increase their production 2% from 2021, forecast at 4.53 billion bushels.

Average corn yield is forecast at 175.4 bushels per acre, down 1.6 bushels from last year. NASS forecasts record-high yields in California, Iowa, Washington, and Wisconsin. Acres planted to corn, at 89.8 million, are down 4% from 2021. As of July 31, 61% of this year’s corn crop was reported in good or excellent condition, 1 percentage point below the same time last year.

Area for soybean harvest is forecast at 87.2 million acres with planted area for the nation estimated at 88.0 million acres, up 1% from last year. Soybean yields are expected to average a record high 51.9 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushel from 2021. If realized, the forecasted yields in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Ohio, and Virginia will be record highs.

Contrary to the national report, Wisconsin corn production is forecast at 555 million bushels, up 1 percent from the previous year, according to the latest report. Based on conditions as of August 1, yields are expected to average 185.0 bushels per acre, up 5.0 bushels from last year.

Corn planted acreage in the Badger state is estimated at 4.00 million acres. An estimated 3.00 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.

Soybean production across Wisconsin is forecast at 115 million bushels, up 1 percent from the previous year. The yield is forecast at 52.0 bushels per acre, 3.0 bushels lower than 2021. Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 2.25 million acres with 2.22 million acres to be harvested.

State winter wheat production is estimated at 20.0 million bushels, up 9 percent from the previous year. The yield is forecast at 77.0 bushels per acre, up 1.0 bushel from the July forecast and up 2.0 bushels from 2021. Winter wheat planted acreage is estimated at 300,000 acres with 260,000 acres to be harvested for grain.

Nationally, wheat production is forecast at 1.78 billion bushels, up 8% from 2021. Growers are expected to produce 1.20 billion bushels of winter wheat this year, down less than 1% from the previous forecast and down 6% from last year. Based on Aug. 1 conditions, the U.S. all wheat yield is forecast at 47.4 bushels per acre, up 3.2 bushels from 2021.

State oat production for grain is forecast at 3.97 million bushels, up 5 percent from the previous year. The expected yield is 61.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the July forecast but down 1.0 bushel from 2021. Oat planted acreage is estimated at 130,000 acres with 65,000 acres to be harvested for grain.

Production of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures for hay is forecast at 2.76 million tons across Wisconsin, down 5 percent from the previous year. Yield is expected to average 3.10 tons per acre, down 0.10 ton per acre from last year. Production of other hay is forecast at 784,000 tons, up 29 percent from last year. Yield for other hay is expected to average 1.60 tons per acre, down 0.30 ton per acre from last year.