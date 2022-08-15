Ag Briefs: Wisconsin cash rent, land values rise

Wisconsin State Farmer

MADISON

Wisconsin cash rent, land values rise

Cropland cash rent paid to Wisconsin landlords in 2022 averaged $149.00 per acre, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Non-irrigated cropland rent averaged $145.00 per acre, $12.00 above last year.

Irrigated cropland rent averaged $250.00 per acre, $13.00 above 2021. Pasture rented for cash averaged $36.00 per acre, $1.00 below the previous year.

Wisconsin’s farm real estate value, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $5,700 per acre in 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Land Values 2022 Summary. This was up 10 percent, $510 per acre higher than last year’s value.

MADISON, WI

State FFA members/chapters recognized on national level

Several Wisconsin FFA chapters, members and advisors will be recognized during the National FFA Convention and Expo this fall.

National Proficiency Award Finalists: Ag Ed: Ben McMeeken, Slinger FFA; Ag Processing, Ethan Meissner, Marshfield FFA; Dairy Prod. Placement: Randall Winch, Fennimore FFA; Diversified Horticulture: Ashley Warren, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA; Nursery Operations: Olivia Bramstedt, Howards Grove FFA and Specialty Animal Prod.: Ashley Johnson, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA.

National Agriscience Fair national finalists: Environmental Services and Natural Resource Systems - Div. 1: Jonah Henningfeld, Big Foot FFA; Div. 3: Joseph Reimer, New Auburn FFA; and Div. 6: Katie Reimer and Cole Pederson, New Auburn FFA.

Food Products and Processing Systems - Div. 2: Allison Moos and Lily Lemmons, New Auburn FFA; Div. 5: Grace Mansell, St. Croix Central FFA. Plant Systems - Div. 1: Whittney Gotham, New Auburn FFA; Div. 3: Jordan Berg, Granton FFA; Div. 5: Clare Viau, Stevens Point FFA; and Div. 6: Kylee Traaseth and Madison Church, New Auburn FFA.

Power, Structural and Technical Systems - Div. 1: Joseph Peterson, Bloomer FFA; and Div. 4: Andrew Gotham and Stanley Lang, New Auburn FFA. Social Science - Div. 1: Jackson Dahlke, Adams-Friendship FFA; and Div. 2: Reid Henningfeld and Elijah Henningfeld, Big Foot FFA.

National Chapter Awards: Three Star Chapters: Badger, Big Foot, Columbus, DeForest, Denmark, Elkhorn, Freedom, Kewaskum, Manawa, Marshall, Slinger, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp, Waupaca, Waupun, and Weyauwega-Fremont. Two Star Chapters: Bonduel, Clintonville, Dodgeland, Granton, Kiel, Lodi, Prairie Farm, Reedsburg, and River Ridge.

ARLINGTON, WI

Agronomy & Soils Field Day set for Aug. 31

UW Madison researchers will share their latest findings during the 2022 Agronomy and Soils Field Day set for 8 a.m. Wed., Aug. 31 at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station. The program is hosted by UW-Madison Departments of Agronomy and Soil Science.

Following check-in, field tours will commence, with speakers giving presentations at four different stops. Questions will be answered at the end of each session. Topics onthe agenda include cover crops and soil health, pest management in a changing climate, as well as the use of technology to increase crop yields.

An optional lunch is available for $10 following the tour. For more info or to register visit https://go.wisc.edu/fieldday or call 608-262-0485.

PLANO, TX

Pizza Hut partners with DFA on sustainability project

National chain Pizza Hut will partner with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a farmer-owned cooperative with more than 11,500 farm families, and dairy suppliers to provide participating farmers with the technology and data needed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Pizza Hut has begun working alongside DFA and dairy suppliers to enroll interested dairy farm families within their supply chain in the joint dairy project, where they’ll participate in annual farm-level greenhouse gas and energy foot-printing through the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management and Environmental Stewardship evaluation over a three-year period.

By 2025, the end of the three-year period, Pizza Hut aims to source 50% of the dairy used to make its pizza cheese from dairy farms enrolled in the FARM ES program.

MADISON, WI

Alice in Dairyland Program receives marketing award

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)’s Alice in Dairyland program was recently awarded the 2022 North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) Marketing Excellence Award. The annual award recognizes an innovative and effective agricultural marketing project from North America.

Throughout the majority of 2020 and 2021, Alice’s normal routine of in-person appearances were slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the program an opportunity to explore new ways to reach consumers.

The program started a project to engage with existing and new audiences through live features and events on Alice’s social media accounts including a virtual dairy breakfast, live stream cutting of the first Christmas tree of the year, and virtual apple orchard tour.

DATCP Ag Resource and Promotion Bureau Director Jayne Krull said the new emphasis on digital media allowed Alice to tell the story of Wisconsin agriculture to new audiences and reach more consumers than ever before.

RIVER FALLS, WI

UWRF Tech Center approved

The Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved nearly $306 million in key projects across the state, including the construction a new Science and Technology Innovation Center at the UW-River Falls, Wisconsin Ag Connection reported..

The SciTech facility will house the biology, chemistry, physics, and psychology departments and various science and agricultural programs. Most of the funding for the $117 million project will come from the state.

Once completed, the center will include 32 undergraduate research spaces, 12 instructional labs, an three wet bench research labs, prototyping space, and other conference rooms and offices.

MADISON, WI

Farm succession peer support group

Are you going through a farm succession and need someone to talk to? Do you have questions on how others have or are completing their farm transition? UW-Madison Division of Extension Marathon County will be offering quarterly farm succession peer support groups.

These sessions will be held October 10, January 19, April 10, and July 10 at 10:30 am. All sessions will be online using Zoom.

This group provides the space people need to talk about the farm succession process. There will be short presentations on topics relating to farm succession, followed by time to talk with others in the group.There is no cost for this program, but registration is required.

Oct. 10, 2022: How to cope with the stress of a farm transition

Jan. 9, 2023: The importance of transferring management during the farm transition

April 10: Communication through Farm transition

July 10: TBD

NEW YORK, N.Y.

Food inflation rate rises for 14th month

More and more Americans are switching to generic brands or looking for discounts at the grocery store in response to sustained high food inflation, now running at 10.9% — the highest rate since the inflation-plagued late 1970s. Food prices continue to rise even though the overall U.S. inflation rate has slowed notably, said the Labor Department.

Prices surged 8.5% economy-wide in the 12 months ending in July, said the department in its Consumer Price Index report. Last month, the annual inflation rate was 9.1%.

It was the 14th month in a row that the annualized food inflation rate has increased, starting with a 2.2% rise in May 2021. Americans are adapting to higher food prices by bargain hunting at the grocery store and by eating fewer take-out or restaurant meals, according to a survey by Purdue University researchers.

Food is the second-largest category of consumer spending, accounting for 13.4 cents of the consumer dollar.

DES MOINES, IA

More emergency haying, grazing on Iowa CRP ground

The USDA and FSA State Executive Director Matt Russell, has announced that 39 Iowa counties are now authorized for emergency haying or grazing use of CRP acres for fiscal year 2022. FSA’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

Counties are automatically approved for CRP emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season (May 15th through August 1st). Additionally, the 2018 farm bill also authorized counties with a documented 40% loss of forage production to be eligible for emergency haying and grazing.

SACREMENTO. CA

California unveils water strategy

California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new water strategy on Thursday that plans for a future with 10% less water and shifts the emphasis from conservation to capturing more water that otherwise flows out to sea.

The state has budgeted more than $8 billion in the past three years to modernize water infrastructure that Newsom said would generate enough water for 8.4 million households in a state of 40 million people, according to Reuters.

His plan calls for creating storage for 4 million acre-feet of water and recycling or reusing 800,000 acre-feet per year by 2030 in addition to more stormwater capture and desalination projects.