128 to receive American FFA Degree at National Convention

This fall, 128 Wisconsin FFA members will receive one of the organization's highest honors during the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Ind.,Oct. 26-29, 2022.

Considered the gold standard, the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to their chapter and state FFA association.

The achievement also demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

The following Wisconsin members have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence in obtaining their American FFA Degree:

Matthew Ludtke, Laconia; Cheryl Ann Ackerman, Emma Benninger, Brooklynne Bogseth, Dylan Lampi, Craig Cerven, Matthew Fischer, Lucas Miller, Austin Rose, Bailee Malecki and Serena Bakke, Owen-Withee; Cobey Alderden, Colten De Jager, Dillin Schulz, Hanna Raley, Jeremy Hoekstra, Hailey Hendrickson, Sawyer Westra and Seth Cupery, Randolph-Cambria-Friesland.

Riley Anderson, Brianna Hove, Raye Schmalstig and Lindsey Augustine, Ellsworth; Brock Ashley and Calli Tennyson, Portage; Claire Bangart, Marshfield; Sydney A. Bender, Big Foot; Evelyn Brzozowski and Morgan Selwitschka, Winneconne; Keith Clark, Emily Powell and Cody Hall, Tomah; Brooke A. Cooper, Campbellsport; Megan Culpitt and Izzi Mason, Cashton.

Olivia Davis, Sauk Prairie; Anna Doyle and Alex Orr, Waupaca; Rachel Drotzer, Emily Hanson, Allison Lund, Haden Hartwig and Sophie Grieser, Cambridge; Amanda Dunbar, Corrina Larson and Abbygail Hayes, Columbus; Nicholas Edge and Austin Uppena, Potosi; Kevin Ehrhart, Waterford; Zachary Endreas, Spencer; Zoe Ertel, Morgan Phipps, Anna Seifert and Isaac Kohlman, Plymouth.

Connor Esch and Kelsey Henderson, Union Grove;Tessa Gehri, Gabriel Wohlrab and Lindsay Peters, Wonewoc Center; Mitchell Grossen, Monroe; Rylee Guajardo, Mauston; Allison Gundrum, Hope Lockstaedt and Brooke Kiefer, Slinger; April Haakenson, De Soto; Seth Haldiman, Emma McNally and Cole Kudrna, Milton; Rachel Hammes, Parkview.

Natalie Hannemann, Green Bay East; Lloyd Hardy, Viroqua; Marie Harried, Edgerton; Noah Heine, Jefferson; Abigail Helbach, Amherst; Cole Hicken and Alexa Kuhn, Waupun; Mia Hillebrand, River Valley; Hannah Hockerman, Westfield; Katrina Hoesly, Alexandra Nowak, Lashawna Vogel and Autumn Kaminski, Denmark; Kendra Jentz, River Ridge.

Ashley Johnson, Kloe Miller, Hannah Timm and Mason Marquette, Weyauwega-Fremont; Katelyn King, Lomira; Jesse Klapper and Austin Krentz, Montello; Cassandra Kriescher, Bay Port; Gary Kumrow, Random Lake; Taylor Lindsay, Cadott; Amara Livingston, Cochrane-Fountain City; Dakota Lueck, Wisconsin Heights; Emily Makos, Juda; Kaylee Mess, Laconia; Taylor Milanowski, Ashland.

Madalyn Miller-Nielsen and Mia Schroeder, Lake Mills; Rachel Nelson, Osceola; Tiffany Jo Neuheisel, River Valley; Emily Osborn, Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Brianna Paye, Luxemburg-Casco; Ashlee Piskow, Granton; Trinity Radcliffe, Mayville; Kayla Reed, Pulaski; Austin Rider, Sauk Prairie; Jacob J. Roche and Autumn Trainor, Rio; Jada Rochwite, Kewaskum.

Brock Roy, Dodgeland; Reagan Russell and Zachary Wiegel; Shullsburg; Shannon Sachs, Tri-County; Joe Schuh and Ryan Vosters, Freedom; Grant Schult, Mount Horeb; Sara Snortheim, Auburndale; Zach Stingle, Seymour; Benjamin Styer and Andrew Zukowski, Menomonie; Abby Tomandl, Medford; Hannah Vanthournout, Evansville; Hunter Walz, Wisconsin Heights; Hannah Wieczorek, Baraboo; Brenton Wolf, Oconto Falls; Kathleen Zimmer, Flambeau.