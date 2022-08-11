Auction provides $30,000 in scholarship awards

While five-figure bids for champion animals may grab the headlines at the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction, a portion of those bids are funneled back into scholarships awarded to the young livestock exhibitors.

Each year the auction generates $30,000 in scholarship monies awarded to 21 recipients as well as over $15,000 to fund Wisconsin State Fair Junior Exhibitor Showmanship, Quiz and Communications, Bred and Owned Champion, and Reserve Champion Awards.

Scholarship recipients also undergo a selection process prior to the event, which includes a written application and a live interview by a panel representing the agricultural industry

This year's 2022 scholarship recipients recognized prior to the auction include:

$3,000 recipient—Claire Duch, New London; $2,000 recipients—Shade Matde Bunker, Sparta; Amy Jentges, Port Washington; Avery Crooks, Lancaster; Trenna Mae Cherney, Wonewoc.

$1,500 recipients—Isabell Kemper, Mauston; Amara Bugenhagen, Mukwonago; Anna Sschoenike, Jefferson; Emily Graber, Mineral Point; Samantha Rake, Lodi; Paul Loosen, Hartford.

$1,000 recipients—Trent Laufenberg, Melrose; Miriam Shofner, Weyauwega; Brayden Peter, Howards Grove; Leah Hutchthausen, Stoughton; Cole Slark, Markensan; Kelly Gaffney, Barneveld; Breanna Schnell, Bonduel; Ross Lindsey, Mineral Point; Taylor Henningfield, Cross Plains and Payton Van Schyndle, Cuba City.