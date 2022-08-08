Wisconsin Hereford Association hosts Southeast WI District virtual tour

Wisconsin State Farmer

The Wisconsin Hereford Association will be hosting its Southeast Wisconsin District Virtual Tour and dinner on Aug. 27, at Double Days Banquet Hall, 4586 Baxter Rd., Cottage Grove, WI.

Following the southeast Wisconsin breeders virtual tour beginning at 3 p.m., will be a social hour followed by dinner. The event will also feature a host of industry experts discussing issues impacting the beef industry as well as future goals.

Speakers include: Tammy Vaasen, executive director of the Wisconsin Beef Council –Sustainability in Wisconsin's beef industry; Shane Bedwell, COO and director of Breed Improvement AHA – Herefords impact on US beef industry through sustainable genetic research; Bryce Schumann, seedstock sales director Vytelle – cattle producers advancing, optimizing genetic gain; Jeff Swenson, DATCP livestock specialist – industry latest news.

Cost of dinner is $23/person. Reservations are due by Aug. 13. For more information contact Steve Folkman at 262-617-6346 or email cnlfarm@hughes.net.