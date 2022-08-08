Much needed rain eases crop stress across parts of the state

Wisconsin State Farmer

Parts of Wisconsin welcomed the rainfall last week, however, many areas in the state report crops are feeling the stress from hot, dry weather conditions.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Wisconsin had nearly six days of dry weather for fieldwork for the week ending August 7, 2022.

Much needed rain helped to ease the dry conditions in corn and soybeans. Topsoil moisture levels were rated 5 percent very short, 19 percent short, 72 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.

Subsoil moisture condition rated 8 percent very short, 20 percent short, 70 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.

Corn silking was 77%, 9 days behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average. Twenty percent of corn had reached the dough stage, 1 week behind last year. Corn condition was 76 percent good to excellent statewide.

Blossoms were abundant on 87% of the soybean crop. Over half of the plants were setting pods, over a week behind last year. Soybean condition was 74% good to excellent, down 3 percentage points from last week.

Oats coloring was at 94%, with farmers already harvesting 30% of the crop. Oat condition was 78 percent good to excellent, down 3 percentage points from last week. Seventy-six percent of the winter wheat harvested for grain was completed.

Farmers are already starting on the third crop of alfalfa, with 62% of the crop off the fields. All hay condition was reported 78 percent good to excellent condition,

Potatoes harvested was at 10%, just two days behind the average. Potato condition was 92% good to excellent.