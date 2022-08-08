Man, 37, dies in crash with farm implement

Wisconsin State Farmer

RED RIVER TOWNSHIP – A 37-year-old Algoma man died on Aug. 6 after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the back of a farm implement on Kewaunee County AB.

The crash was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. A haybine was traveling north on AB when it was struck in the rear by the Algoma man's pickup just south of Kewaunee County S, fatally injuring the pickup driver. He died at the scene.

The pickup had been moving "at a significant speed," Chief Deputy Jason Veeser told the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Sheriff's officials have yet to release the name of either driver. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

Responding to the scene was the Luxemburg Fire and Rescue, Luxemburg PD, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR and Red River First Responders.