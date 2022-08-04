Dairy Cares campaign raises record $450,000

Special to Wisconsin Farmer

Non-profit organization, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin, has raised $450,000 on behalf of the Children’s Wisconsin health system during this year’s campaign.

Not only does that figure represent the single-best year ever in Dairy Care’s 12-year fundraising history, but it also brought the organization’s lifetime total over the $2 million milestone — it now stands at $2.3 million, to be precise.

“Our organizing committee, volunteers, sponsors and donors are all united by the mission and vision of Children’s,” said Jim Ostrom, Dairy Cares committee chairman. “Year after year, their hard-work and generosity expand the pediatric care options for families facing unimaginable medical challenges.”

Since 2010, Dairy Cares has united dairy industry professionals, other agricultural leaders, affiliated industries, and like-minded individuals who support the groundbreaking medical advancements and efforts of Children’s.

This year’s recently concluded campaign combined “virtual” fundraising components developed during the pandemic concurrently with Dairy Cares’ traditional in-person Garden Party. “In essence, we ran two campaigns,” Ostrom said, adding, “Regardless of whether they gave via their smart phone, laptop or in person, our donors’ generosity continues to surprise and inspire us.”

Individuals interested in supporting Children’s Wisconsin can still pitch in if they have a smart phone.

Text DAIRY22 to 76278

Select the “Donate” option

Select or enter the donation/payment amount

Complete the user profile when the system prompts

“The continued support of Dairy Cares ensures providers at Children’s Wisconsin are trained to give kids across the state the very best care,” said Meg Brzyski Nelson, president, Children’s Wisconsin Foundation. “We are so grateful for the generosity of the committee and their engaged community at this year’s event – what an amazing accomplishment raising over $450,000 for the kids and families of Wisconsin!”

About Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Children’s Wisconsin is the region’s only independent health care system dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children. The hospital, with locations in Milwaukee and Neenah, Wisconsin, is recognized as one of the leading pediatric health care centers in the United States. It is ranked in eight specialty areas in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals report.

Children’s provides primary care, specialty care, urgent care, emergency care, community health services, foster and adoption services, child and family counseling, child advocacy services and family resource centers. In 2020, Children’s invested more than $135 million in the community to improve the health status of children through medical care, advocacy, education and pediatric medical research. Children’s achieves its mission in part through donations from individuals, corporations and foundations and is proud to be a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.