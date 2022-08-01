Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, cheese conversion facility

Emmi Roth will soon call Stoughton home.

The industry-leading cheesemaker will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 4 aton its new headquarters and cheese conversion facility on Williams Drive. Company officials say the project will add conversion capabilities, increase distribution capacity, and add 100 new local jobs.

“This is an exciting chapter in Emmi Roth’s history,” said Tim Omer, president and managing director of Emmi Roth. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our team, we’re proud to be breaking ground in Stoughton, a vibrant farming community which fits with our steadfast commitment to Wisconsin’s dairy industry.”

The new headquarters in Stoughton will add to existing Emmi Roth locations in Monroe, Platteville, and Seymour, Wisconsin.

Jordan Ehlen, Emmi Roth’s director of manufacturing, says the company's acquisition of Athenos, a popular U.S. feta brand, in 2021 strengthened the company’s long-standing dedication to the specialty cheese industry.

And with the acquisition came the need for more conversion and distribution capabilities.

“The primary purpose of this facility is cheese conversion,” said Ehlen. “Conversion is the process of taking cheeses from their original, larger form, and crumbling, shredding, or portioning them into their end form. Conversion allows us to provide different packaging options to customers and consumers, based on their needs – which may be a cup, bag, chunk, wedge, or another form.”

Ehlen says the facility ultimately allows Emmi Roth to be agile so that it can quickly react to changes and get new cheese innovations to market faster.

The 134,000-square-foot facility will also become Emmi Roth’s new U.S. headquarters once the construction project is completed at the end of 2023. Until then, the current corporate office in Fitchburg, will remain operational.