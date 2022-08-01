Bevan Hereford fetches $11,600 for the WI Junior Hereford Association

A Platteville, Wisconsin clan honored the memory of its family patriarch during the annual Spring Sale of the Wisconsin Hereford Association earlier this year.

The family of Dave Bevan, a passionate supporter of the Hereford breed, donated a beef heifer in his memory to the Wisconsin Junior Hereford Association to raffle off as a way to benefit young members of the organization.

The young heifer generated $11,600 in raffle ticket sales that will provide educational opportunities, scholarships, and support programming to help boost interest in the cattle industry and the Hereford breed.

The family, who owns Bacon Branch Beef, in southwest Wisconsin, offered up BB Veronica 96 EJ for the raffle. The heifer was sired by Boyd 31Z Blueprint 6153, and her dam sired by MSU TCF Revolution 4R.

Jackie Bevan says the family was honored to be donating the young Hereford in memory of "Papa Dave".

"His passion for the Hereford breed was nothing short of amazing. While he only started breeding Herefords in 2012, he sure knew how to pick them from the start," Bevan said. "It was always his dream to have a great herd of purebred cows and...he make it happen."

Bevan says Veronica comes from a DPH Vanna Boom, one of the first heifers Dave purchased to start his herd.

During the bidding, 51 sponsors contributed $100 or more to the raffle-style sale. The winning ticket was purchased by Wisconsin Hereford Association members Kim and Jeanine Radel.

According to WHA officials, the Bevan’s donations follows a tradition of generosity started by Wisconsin Hereford Association members Steiny’s Polled Herefords,,the Mark Friedrich Family, SNL’s Whitetail Farm and Owego Stock Farm.

Grant program debuts

The event was not only a platform to honor traditions, but to introduce new ventures. Making its debut was the Heifer Grant program, sponsored by the Wisconsin Hereford Association Spring Sale consigners.

Wisconsin Junior Hereford Association members had the opportunity to apply for a $500 grant towards the purchase of a Hereford female in the spring sale. Applicants were tasked with writing an essay on how the grant would help jumpstart their quest to start their own herd of Hereford cattle. Those vying for the grant also submitted financial and care plans for the animal.

Grant winner Landen Knuth, of Narrows Creek Farm in Loganville, Wis., used his funds to toward the purchase of a Hereford female raised by Huth Polled Herefords of Oakfield, Wis.

The springing heifer, Huth E078 Mandy H008, was bred by S Mandate 66589 ET and delivered a heifer calf....adding two for the price of one to Knuth's fledgling herd. Knuth is the son of Isaac and Stephanie Knuth.

For more information on the Wisconsin Hereford Association, visit wisconsinherefords.org.