Six sickened from shelled peas at WI farmers markets, farm stands

Six people have become ill, with three being hospitalized due to salmonella infections linked to shelled peas sold at Wisconsin farmers markets and farm stands.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and local health departments, is working to investigate cases of Salmonella infection associated with the sale of the shelled peas.

According to DHS, at least six people were infected with the same strain of Salmonella bacteria after purchasing shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market of Ripon, Wis.. The peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, as well as Green Valley Acres Farm and Company farm stand in Neenah.

Shelled peas are loose, no longer in their pod.

Anyone who purchased shelled (loose) peas from Green Barn Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm since July 1, 2022, is advised to not eat them and to throw them away, even if the peas have been frozen.

Anyone eating the loose peas from Green Barn Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm since July 1, 2022, and are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis, are advised to contact a doctor immediately. Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days.