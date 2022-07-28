2022 Farm Technology Days draws over 46,000 attendees

Blue skies and eager crowds set the stage for a successful Farm Technology Days in Clark County.

The show drew 46,084 attendees during its three-day run from July 12-14. While opening day welcomed 15,000 guests and closing day, 11,000, the largest crowds came out on Wednesday, with 20,000 passing through the gates.

The big draw on Wednesday was the first ever Farm Tech Fest that featured big name entertainment. FTD officials say the evening concert was a sell out, with 4,000 tickets being sold. This was in addition to the 20,000 attending the show earlier in the day.

Coordinators noted that tours of Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, in addition to field demos, Farm Safety Demonstrations and the Equine Arena and Youth Area were extremely popular elements of the show.

The Executive Committee pointed out that an army of 1,600 volunteers, vendors and sponsors made the show possible.

Last year, Wisconsin Farm Technology Days saw a record attendance, as Eau Claire's Huntsinger Farms welcomed more than 52,000 guests.