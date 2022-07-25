Ag Briefs: Elderly man dies in tractor mishap

Wisconsin State Farmer

GILMAN, WI

More than 300 deer will be killed at a Wisconsin farm​​​​​​​

GILMAN – The largest depopulation of a deer farm in Wisconsin history is scheduled to take place this month at a Taylor County facility, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The action was ordered by DATCP after chronic wasting disease was discovered at the facility, Maple Hill Farms near Gilman, in August 2021.

Wrangling about details of the depopulation, including whether some bucks could be sold and transferred to a CWD-positive shooting preserve, the source of indemnity and method used to kill the animals, has delayed the process until this summer.

About 325 to 350 white-tailed deer are in pens on the 40-acre property, said Laurie Seale, owner of Maple Hill Farms.

MADISON, WI

Krentz named WFBF interim Chief Administrative Officer

Following the resignation of Kim Pokorny, Kevin Krentz of Berlin has been named Interim Chief Administrative Officer of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.

“While I’m sad to be leaving such an outstanding staff team, I am excited for a new venture in my community involving agricultural education,” said Pokorny.

Following Pokorny’s departure on August, Krentz will oversee the management of WFBF’s 28 staff members. He is currently the President of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

WFU president shifts to new role

Darin Von Ruden will step back into his role as president of the Wisconsin Farmers Union after President Rick Adamski shifted into a government relations role for Farmers Union

Von Ruden who served as vice president will complete Adamski's term.

“I understand the shift from the presidency to serving in a staff role may come as a surprise, but this position is well-suited for my talents and was one I felt drawn to,” Adamski said.

Adamski will take on the Government Relations Director role vacated by Nick Levendofsky, who recently returned to the Great Plains to serve as Kansas Farmers Union’s executive director.

WEST ALLIS, WI

Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair

Wisconsin State Fair officials say they've added several safety features for this year's event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. There's a new carry-in bag policy this year. All bags must be 9"x10"x12" or smaller. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags as well as bags used for medical reasons. All bags are subject to inspection, according to a news release.

Following bag inspections, fairgoers will walk through metal detectors that will be in place at every fair park entrance. The fair runs Aug. 4-14.

TOWN OF BLOOMINGTON, WI

Elderly man dies in tractor mishap

An 84-year-old man is dead following an accident involving a tractor on July 17 in Grant County. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the man died of injuries sustained when the tractor he was using overturned, pinning him underneath.

Authorities were called to the 12000 block of County A in the town of Bloomington for the report of a farm accident around 4:15 p.m. According to first responders on the scene, the victim, Walter D. DuCharme was driving a lawn tractor on a steep incline when it rolled over.

DuCharme was pronounced dead at the scene.

MONROE, WI

Woman dies after being struck by farm utility vehicle

A 78-year-old woman died Sunday, July 17 after an accident on a farm south of Monroe. According to Green County Sheriff's officials, rescue workers were called to the scene on Fairfield Road around 1:15 p.m. for the report of a women being struck by a utility vehicle.

Officials say the woman. identified as Diane Nelson, had parked and exited a John Deere utility vehicle when the vehicle struck her. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

WASHINGTON D.C.

Climate, environmental groups want EPA to target CAFOs

A letter sent July 19 to EPA administrator Michael Regan urges him to immediately act on the EPA’s existing authority to provide federal oversight of CAFOs under the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act.

Farm Progress reported that EPA has several pending rulemaking petitions before it, including petitions to list industrial dairy and hog operations under Section 111 of the Clean Air Act; rescind the Air Consent Agreement and enforce Clean Air Laws against CAFOs; and revise Clean Water Act regulations as they apply to CAFOs.

MADISON, WI

WI FFA teen makes cut in National Star Farmer competition

Emily Makos of Juda FFA was among the 16 finalists for the National FFA Organization's top achievement awards: American Star Farmer, American Star in Agribusiness, American Star in Agricultural Placement and American Star in Agriscience.

Makos will compete against Peter Bliss, Calif.; Blake Frascht, Iowa and Zane Hagemeyer, Ohio for American Star Farmer honors.

SANTA FE, N.M.

Tyson ordered to pay millions in damages

A jury in a New Mexico court has awarded a cattle producer a multi-million-dollar judgement against Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., over a contract dispute.

A final judgement entered by U.S. District Judge Margaret Strickland ordered Tyson to pay more than $2.5 million in actual damages and another $8 million in punitive damages to Zia Agricultural Consulting LLC ,Farm Journal reported.

Albuquerque-based Zia had sued Tyson in may of 2020 alleging the packer had breached a 2019 premium contract after it failed to pay $2.488 million. Zia was to provide several thousand head of premium cattle which were suitable for Whole Foods’ Global Animal Partnership-certified program and/or non-hormone treated cattle (NHTC).

In late 2018 and early 2019, representatives of Zia and Tyson agreed to a contract that assigned a premium to Zia-produced cattle. But when Zia began to deliver the cattle, the complaint says Tyson refused to pay the agreed-upon price.

The jury found that Zia and Tyson did, in fact, have a contract and that Tyson had breached the contract.