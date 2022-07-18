Four dairy farms welcome visitors for ACE Twilight meetings

Wisconsin State Farmer

After chores are completed, farmers, elected officials, community members and mroe are invited to visit one of four farms across Wisconsin and engage in meaningful dialogue and learn more about their rural neighbors during the 2022 Agricultural Community Engagement (ACE) Twilight meetings hosted by dairy farms in Vernon, Buffalo, Clark and Dodge counites.

Each meeting starts with a dairy tour at 6 p.m.. Ice cream will be served at 7 p.m. with discussion following until 8:30 p.m. The meetings are set from Aug. 29 - Sept/ 1.

The meetings are sponsored by the Wisconsin Towns Association, Wisconsin Counties Association, Pheasants Forever and Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW.

The free, open-to-the-public meetings are an opportunity for community leaders, elected officials, educators, conservation specialists, dairy farmers and area community members to connect, network and learn together. This year marks the first time Pheasants Forever has joined the ACE partnership; their commitment to conserving ecological habitats makes for a natural fit in an alliance devoted to preserving Wisconsin’s shared resources.

“These meetings are so important,” said dairy producer Brian Forrest of Maple Ridge Dairy Business LLC near Stratford, Wis. “It’s eye-opening to see how everybody’s role affects someone else’s, from improving the quality of our water to the condition of our roads and schools. The meetings also make it easy to approach our local elected officials – they attend to share updates as well as to learn from us and carry our suggestions forward.”

Each meeting will kick off with a tour of the host dairy farm, providing attendees a firsthand look at how animals are cared for, housed and fed, as well as the milking facilities, barns and technologies dairy producers use each day. The event will wrap up with conversations about community issues including water, conservation, transportation and more.

2022 ACE Twilight Meeting hosts

Mon., Aug. 29: Wall-Stone Holsteins LLC, S7414 Fortner Rd., DeSoto, Wis. Hosted by Dr. Anne Marie Elwing, DVM, and Kevin, William and Emil Walleser.

Tues., Aug. 30: Bragger Family Dairy, W89 Pape Valley Rd., Independence, Wis. Hosted by Joe and Dan Bragger.

Wed., Aug. 31, at JTP Farms, W1202 County A, Dorchester, Wis. Hosted by Jake and Tolea Peissig.

Thur., Sept. 1, at McFarlandale Dairy LLC, N302 County Rd. K, Watertown, Wis. Hosted by Peter and Cindy McFarland and Christine and Robb Bender.